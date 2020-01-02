advertisement

Burnley 1 Aston Villa 2

Aston Villa recovered from his drubbing in Watford and only celebrated his second away win in Burnley. He prevailed against his opponents and closed the gap in the table. A late Burnley goal actually gave the final score a flattering sheen. In the first half, Villa in particular was full of ongoing and offensive ideas, with Jack Grealish in charge.

Villa enjoyed most of the property in the first half, used it well, and would have turned even further without the recent VAR outrage. Grealish was certainly not offside when he said goodbye to Phil Bardsley and hit Ezri Konsa’s cross in the 11th minute with a fleeting header. But after the goal was given and the ball was placed on the central point, it became clear that Stockley Park was the balancer, checking whether Wesley’s heel was closer to the target than James Tarkowski’s.

Finally, they decided that this was the case, although the considerations took longer than two minutes and gave an indication of how small the scope was. The Villa fans at the other end of the site let out their anti-VAR feelings in the now familiar way. The way the technology is used in this country is against goals and excitement, and you don’t get up early on New Year’s Day and brave the M6 ​​to face this nonsense.

Not that Villa was disturbed by injustice. They continued to push forward, captured the Burnley defenses with the accuracy of their pass, and were rewarded with a great goal just before half an hour. Grealish was likely to be involved again when he passed Wesley on the edge of the field before his loft-like comeback found the striker with room to shoot. Wesley picked up the ball on his chest before putting enough force into his right foot volley to hit Nick Pope in the Burnley goal.

Turf Moor’s audience now began to berate the central defense for leaving their opponents too much time and space on the ball, although the message went unnoticed. Shortly after half-time, Burnley stepped back and watched Villa skillfully move the ball from right to left across the edge of the field until Douglas Luiz’s pass gave Grealish an opportunity to consider his shooting options.

Bardsley unwittingly stepped back from the captain of the villa when he first tried to lure a curler into the top right corner before asking accuracy to find the top left corner instead. Grealish has consistently shown what he can do in these situations this season, and shutting him down quickly is a defensive imperative.

Burnley’s Nick Pope responds after Wesley’s first goal. Photo: Nathan Stirk / Getty Images

Burnley sent Jay Rodriguez for the second half and almost immediately scored a goal. He fired too fast to react to Tarkowski’s flank. At the other end, Villa might have expanded the tour, but the Pope would not have bothered about Douglas Luiz.

Burnley put Villa’s defense under pressure in the second half without really looking like a goal until Wood appeared on the long post and Ashley Westwood threw in a cross typical of her afternoon.

Tom Heaton was injured trying to keep the header out, so Villa had to get nervous with a substitute goalkeeper for the past 10 minutes. Since Burnley was unable to test Orjan Nyland, except that he had to collect a few crosses, the guests held on to a win that might have been more comfortable if Jonathan Kodjia and Luiz hadn’t missed the perfect second half Opportunities. – Guardian

