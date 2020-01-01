advertisement

ARCHBALD, Pa. – Fire damaged a house in Lackawanna County on New Year’s Day.

One person was still in the house in Archbald when the Wednesday morning fire started.

“Oh, the flames! And sizzling, it was terrible. The flames shot up, “neighbor Cathy Inells said.

Trucks from half a dozen firefighters blocked Winton Avenue because firefighters worked quickly to put out the flames in the two-story house on New Year’s Day.

Firefighters confirm that two people live inside, but only the woman was home at the time. She was fine but was checked by paramedics.

“She was just leaving the house, so I took her here. But then she had to go into the ambulance … she said the smoke woke her up, “Inells added.

The fire chief says he is not sure what caused the fire, but he believes it originated in the back of the house, which was completely flooded by the time they arrived.

“The call came in, I entered Main Street, it blew out on Division 2, at the back of the building. Flames were rolling. The entire back of the building was already gone, so we came here, we had a task, “explained Archbald Fire Chief Bob Harvey. “State Fire Commissioner is on stage right now.”

Chief Bob Harvey believes that both pets have also taken safety off the fire, and that those two people who lived in the house will stay with friends or family.

