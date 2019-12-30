advertisement

People wait in line to gas at Costco East Hills Gas Station on Monday, 30 December 2019. Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

Azin Ghaffari / Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

From broken property taxes to a new carbon tax, many Calgarian wallets will feel lighter in 2020.

advertisement

One of the highlights will be New Year’s Day when a federal carbon tax of $ 20 per tonne starts, adding about 7 cents per liter to the price of regular gas at pumps as it increases the cost of diesel fuel by 8.1 cents per liter.

This carbon tax rate will rise to $ 30 a tonne in April and $ 50 by 2022.

But a Alberta family of four could be eligible for nearly $ 900 in 2020 carbon tax deductions.

Although the new UCP government eliminated the former NDP regime’s carbon tax after a two-and-a-half-year presence, the Federal Liberals had made it clear that it would impose a tax on provinces without one.

After the failed efforts of Saskatchewan and Ontario to bring the tax back to court, Alberta is currently raising a legal challenge to the tax.

The average Calgary family will also pay $ 12.50 more per month as a result of a 7.51 percent increase in municipal property taxes in 2020.

Shifting the tax burden from businesses to homeowners is a major reason for the increase, but the city also cites a $ 13 million gap in police revenues due to provincial budget changes.

Calgarians whose children have gone to school will feel great shock after the provincial government’s decision to strip transportation subsidies.

About 6,000 elementary school families’ families will pay $ 365 due in January while older students have already lost a discount of nearly $ 55 per month at the cost of a $ 77 transit pass for young people.

Families in the Catholic system will pay as much as $ 417 for the bus that was previously free.

Overall public transit charges will jump from $ 3.40 to $ 3.50 for a single ride and raise from $ 2.35 to $ 2.40 for youth.

The cost of a monthly adult transit pass will increase from $ 106 to $ 109 on January 1.

The cost of using the city’s waterfront centers for a single adult visit is going up from $ 7.90 to $ 8, while for kids it is rising from $ 3.90 to $ 4.10.

Eighteen holes at Maple Ridge and Shaganappi Point golf courses on a day of the week will range from $ 51 to $ 52 and $ 44.50 to $ 45 respectively.

Those attending lucrative music festivals in city parks will be paid a new $ 1 fee.

While water supply tariffs will decrease by $ 1.68 per household per month, wastewater tariffs will increase by $ 1.30 and stormwater levels will increase by 20 cents.

As rates for trolleys with blue, green and black curves have frozen to 2019 levels, a one-bag program that is likely to charge $ 3 for each extra trash bag is expected to start in the summer.

The provincial government’s elimination of a 5 per cent capital increase on auto insurance could see premiums rise by 12 per cent in 2020.

Albertans will have to dig deeper to register a vehicle – $ 93.65 compared to $ 84.45 in 2019.

BKaufmann@postmedia.com

on Twitter: @BillKaufmannjrn

advertisement