advertisement

2019: YEAR N IN REVIEW

Taking a look at the year in South Surrey and White Rock sports

There has been no shortage of announcers in the South Surrey / White Rock sports community for the past 12 months – both good, such as the Semiahmoo Totems boys basketball team of ages that won its first provincial title since 1953; and the bad one, as a former Seaside FC football coach making national headlines after allegations of abuse were brought to light by a former player.

advertisement

But the sporting story that garnered perhaps the most attention in the country was the Canadian women’s softball national team that qualified for the 2020 Summer Olympics – an accomplishment accomplished on Labor Day weekend right here in South Surrey.

The story began at the beginning of the year, when the organizers of the Canada Cup, after some delays, were given the tournament by the Softball World Confederation. From there, organizers worked to stage both the annual Canadian Cup and the qualifying round, and the reward was worth it, as the host team – which is full of local Surrey talent – won an Olympic berth after an impressive win over Brazil in the final the day of the tour.

If we move quickly ahead of this time a year from now, we may find ourselves talking about Team Canada again if they are able to get off the podium at the Tokyo Games.

Now, to review the rest of the list …

January

• Former Surrey Eagles quarterback Devon Toews – who made his National Hockey League debut for the New York Islanders shortly before Christmas – marks his first NHL goal, an overtime winner against the Chicago Blackhawks.

• A Cloverdale Curling team led by skipper Tyler Tardi wins her fourth consecutive provincial title, winning a B.C. Young men’s title from a 9-2 performance over an Okanagan team.

• The Semiahmoo Rock lacrosse program has a registration day, as nine members of the organization are selected in the Junior ‘A’ Lacrosse League draft, led by first overall pick Sam La Roue, who is selected by the Burnaby Lakers. Other select players include Peyton Hooper (Delta), William DeBeck (Burnaby), Jaden Leach (Burnaby), Dylan Baker (New Westminster), Ryland Sorensen (Burnaby), Adam Mandau (Burnaby), Cam Newson (New West) and Isaiah Edvard (Burnaby).

• Semiahmoo Totems senior girls basketball team – the province’s top triple-A team – win their second straight title at the Surrey Fire Fighters Goodwill Classic, beating Cloverdale’s 82-53 Lord Tweedsmuir Plohers in match one last. Semiahmoo guard Deja Lee has been named tournament MVP.

• The day before the hockey trade deadline for Junior, ‘A’, Surrey Eagles trade captain Ty Westgard’s attempt at Coquitlam Express, in exchange for 19-year-old striker Cole Edgerton and future considerations, which, months later, turn out to be a pair of young players, one of whom has been thrown into Wenatchee forwards Christophe Tellier, who becomes a key part of the 2019/20 team.

• Jennifer Gardiner of Cloverdale is part of the Canadian hockey team that wins gold at the International Ice Hockey Federation U18 Championship at the Women’s World Championships in Japan.

• After part of the day-to-day trades, the White Rock Whalers – in the midst of their inaugural Pacific Junior Hockey League season – nominate their captain Matt Rogers for the remainder of the season.

• Surrey has been selected to host an Olympic qualifying tournaments, the World Softball Confederation reports. Surrey has previously been selected as the nation’s bidding city by Softball Canada.

• Totems Semiahmoo wins its third straight Surrey RCMP Classic crown, beating Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers of the top rank 89-82 in the final.

February

• Representing B.C., the Tardi Team Bending Team – Tyler Tardi, Sterling Middleton, Matthew Hall and Alex Horvath – wins a national title for young boys in Prince Albert, Sask. The win is the third straight crown of the Canadian squad – the team never made before by a young Canadian team.

• After months of operation, Peninsula-based FC Peninsula Semiahmoo unveils its new $ 55 million indoor soccer facility at South Surrey Athletic Park.

• Surrey hockey pioneer Karen Wallace and Eagles Surrey Eagles from 1997 -98 are among the inducted into the BC Hockey Hall of Fame. This year’s Eagles team won a championship in the BC Hockey League, as well as a Royal Cup national championship. Wallace, who passed away in 2018, was a champion of women’s hockey and aiding her growth in the city and beyond.

• Charlie Evans, a longtime member of the Peninsula Semiahmoo football community, dies as a result of “unresolved heart issues”, and is remembered for his unwavering dedication to the sport and the local youth who played it.

• The Semiahmoo Totems senior girls basketball team, ranked No. 1, wins a Fraser Valley Championship with a 79-67 victory over Walnut Grove Gators Nut 2-seeded Gators. For the older boys, the Fraser Valley crown is won by the Surrey Holy Cross.

• Playing in the prestigious Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament, the Semiahmoo Ravens win their first two games – a 5-2 win over Russia’s SKA and a 4-3 overtime win over New Hampshire.

• Coast FC suspends one of its coaches amid allegations of past abuse brought by a former senior player who played under the coach in question during her time with the Vancouver Whitecaps women’s team and national program Canadian.

• The Surrey Eagles end their season in the BC Hockey League with a win over Rivermen Langley, but finish at the bottom of the 17-team BCHL with a record of 13-41-2-2 (win-lose-lose overtime) loss ).

march

• White Rock junior ‘B’ Whalers finish their inaugural season in the Pacific Junior Hockey League with a record of 14-28-0-2 (loss-losing-tie-overtime) – good for 10th on the team 12th in the league. Head coach Jason Rogers calls the season “a learning experience” and adds that losing the playoffs in Year 2 would be “a disappointment”.

• Semiahmoo Totems boys basketball team defeats Gators 72 Walter Grove 72-61 in the B.C. Triple – A senior girls ‘basketball championship, giving the South Surrey School the first girls’ provincial title of their daughters since 1953.

• Cloverdale’s Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers draws a comeback for the ages, on a road to B.C. The Boys 4A Senior Basketball Championship, erasing an 18-point deficit against the Kelowna Owls to win the 91-86 title game.

• The Semiahmoo Ravens peewee team wins a provincial home ice hockey championship, defeating Burnaby Winter Club 6-2 in B.C. title game, which takes place in front of a single crowd in the standing room at the White Rock Centennial Arena. Jordan Gavin opened the Ravens’ offensive attack with three goals and an assist, while Tomas Mericic also had a great game, with two goals and two assists.

• Cloverdale’s Bantam A1 hockey team wins bronze at the provincial championships in Prince George, but comes within the sole purpose of advancing to the gold medal competition.

• South Surrey wrestler Ana Godinez Gonzalez wins a pair of national titles at the Canadian Wrestling Championships in Saskatoon.

• A pair of Surrey Falcons female hockey teams win medals at provincial championships. The Falcons’ bantam team won the gold with a 4-2 victory over tournament hosts, Coquitlam’s Tri-Cities team, and at the peewee level, Surrey piled on silver after beating 3-2 by Kelowna in the final.

April

• The Surrey Eagles hire Chilliwack Assistant Head Coach Cam Keith as the new team leader and associate general manager. The Eagles had been without a permanent coach since Peter Schaefer was fired early last season.

• Two young Surrey golfers post low home runs, with Lauren Kim and Justin Bjornson each winning their respective age divisions at Ford’s Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s Ford Series IMG Academy Junior Worlds Qualifiers, held at Morgan Creek Golf Course. In the 15- to 18-year-old division, Kim – just 13 – wins by two strokes, while Bjornson, 13, wins the two-stroke bantam boys tournament.

• White Rock Wave swimming masters Betty Brussel, 95, set provincial or national records at all seven of her events in B.C. The Provincial Masters Championships in Victoria, and once – in the 200-meter breaststroke – is fast enough to place a new mark of world masters in the 95-9 age bracket.

• Fans at a Vancouver Whitecaps game make a follow-up to the protest, protesting the team over allegations of abuse against a former coach who had recently been training with South Surrey’s South Coast organization.

Can

• The drawing is announced for the qualification for the 2019 U.S. Olympic Games, and Canada is placed in Pool A along with Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, Cuba, Guatemala and Argentina.

• Led by Cloverdale Minor Hockey alum Caleb Reimer, a handful of Surrey and White Rock players were selected in the annual Western Hockey League bantam draft. Reimer was the first local off the board, selected in the first round (18th overall) by the Edmonton Oil Kings.

• The Bayside Sharks Div. The 1st men’s rugby team wins a provincial title, defeating Abbotsford 34-29. The victory comes a year after the Sharks lost their Div. 1 final, at Vancouver Rowing Club.

• Earl Marriott Alum Secondary Kelly McCallum is inducted into the BC Sports Hall of Fame in recognition of a rugby career that saw her represent Canada on the field 30 times before being transferred to the training ranks.

• After leaving the game for two years, former White Rock Triton Liam Rihela returns to baseball diamond at Thompson Rivers University, helping to lead the Wolfpack to a solid season that ends in a semifinal of the playoffs. Rihela has been named a Baseball Convention at Canadian College, the all-star first team.

• A decade after his family came to Canada from Bangladesh as refugees, Ali Zohar of Surrey – a Coastal FC alum and other Surrey area clubs – wins a full football scholarship to the University of Northern Kentucky.

• Earl Marriott Mariners boys rugby team wins a championship in Fraser Valley when a last-second shot by Takoda McMullin gives the South Surrey team a 24-22 victory over Abbotsford’s Yale Lions.

• Former Surrey Eagle Anthony Bardaro honors his family heritage by representing Italy at the IIHF World Hockey Championships in Slovakia. The 26-year-old tells Peace Arch News that playing for Italy “has all been very surreal”.

• Crescent Beach resident – and longtime hockey broadcaster – Jim Hughson has been awarded one of the highest honors of his profession: the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award.

June

• Earl Marriott Secondary wins its first boys first triple age – A rugby flag, following a provincial 46-19 championship win over Robert Bateman Timberwolves of Abbotsford.

• A large number of South Surrey high school athletes land on the podium at the BC School Track and Field Championships in Kelowna, led by Semiahmoo’s Aneel Gillan, who wins gold in one of the event’s most grueling competitions – the Decathlon 10 -year for boys. Other winners included Earl Marriott’s Rori Denness, Olivia Van Ryswyk and Macey Michaud, among others.

• A trio of Semiahmoo Totems basketball players – Izzy Forsyth, Tara Wallack and Deja Lee – have been selected to represent Canada at the U.S. FIBA ​​U16 Championships in Chile.

• Claire Eccles – who plays baseball and softball – puts an end to her college softball career at UBC in style, being named to the Cascade Collegiate All-Conference first team while being named a winner of golden gloves for her defensive outfield game. On baseball diamond, her summer league team, Victoria HarbourCats, announces she will retire in her No. 8 jersey.

• White Rock poker player Greg Mueller wins a World Series of Poker bracelet – the third of his career – at $ 10,000 H.O.R.S.E. event. Mueller’s previous bracelet victories came 11 days away, in 2009.

• Former West Hawks hockey star Luke Burzan is drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the sixth round (171 total) of the NHL Entry Draft.

July

• Surrey Eagles announce that returning quarterback Cody Shiavon will serve as team captain for next season. Just five days later, Schiavon commits to playing for Yale University in 2020/21.

• White Rock field hockey goalkeeper Kaitlyn Williams is among the players announced to play for Canada’s national field hockey team at the Pan American Games in Peru.

• For the second consecutive summer, the Canadian national team of sophomore women strikes gold at the Surrey Canada Cup in South Surrey, beating Triple Crown Colorado 3-0 in the final game. Before the back-to-back titles, the Canadian national team had not won the Canada Cup since 1996.

• Jordan Cheyne wins the Tour de White Rock Men’s Road Race in superb fashion, sailing the finish line of Marine Drive without another runner in sight – race announcers called it perhaps the most dominant performance in 40-year history. event – while Nina Kessler, a BC Superweek rookie, won the women’s race.

• A trio of Surrey residents – longtime White Rock Renegades president and Canada Cup President Greg Timm, former Canadian outfielder Melanie Matthews and umpire Christman Lee – have been inducted into the Canadian Softball Hall of Fame.

• The White Rock Renegades’ 0 defeat their 2003-born Renegade teammates in the final match of the provincial U16 Uball Championships, and both teams advance to the national championships later in the summer.

August

• South Surrey senior throwback Alexa Porpaczy continues her national title run, winning gold in the women’s U20 race at the Canadian Road and Field Championships in Montreal. With the win, the middle-aged Semiahmoo – who now attends the University of Arizona – now has six national championships.

• A number of Atlantic Ocean members land on the podium in B.C. Junior Developmental and Field Championships, which take place at South Surrey Athletic Park. More than 460 athletes agreed to the event, for which Atlantic Ocean coach Maureen de St. Croix said it was “the biggest JD championship in quite some time.”

• A handful of South Surrey / White Rock residents have been inducted into the BC Softball Hall of Fame – longtime White Rock Renegades coach Chuck Westgard, Greg Timm, Jackie and Jerry Duggar and the White Rock Renegades ’91 team.

• White Rock Tritons placed third in B.C. Junior Premier Baseball player Junior, losing in the semifinals 3-2 to the Delta North Blue Jays.

• Semiahmoo Minor Hockey alum Ethan Scardina is named Hockey League’s BC Nanaimo Clippers captain.

September

• The Canadian women’s softball national team – which is full of Peninsula Semiahmoo talent – qualifies for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics after placing first in the 2019 America Qualifier in Surrey-South. Canada officially ticked off its ticket to the Olympics after a 7-0 win over Brazil on the final day of the race.

inducted into the Olympic Hall of Fame in Canada. A weightlifter, Girard won gold at the 2012 Olympics and bronze at the ’08 Games, though most of the medals were awarded years later, after competitors before her were disqualified for positive drug tests.

• City staff and members of the Surrey parks and recreation committee demonstrate the idea of ​​creating a Surrey Sports Hall of Fame similar to those of other Metro Vancouver communities, such as the Delta. “I fully support it, and it’s something that needs to be done,” says Surrey Coun. Doug Elford.

• Following in the footsteps of his ultra-marathon dad, Ferg, Carter Hawke finishes third in the Whistler Alpine ‘Triple Wammy’ event, in which competitors run Whistler-area trails for three days.

• Three Surrey football teams land on the podium at their respective national championships – including one that ends up straight at the top. Central City Breakers United men’s team wins gold at St. John’s, Nfld., While both Surrey United U17 and U15 teams win bronze.

• Members of the Semiahmoo Peninsula sports community mourn the loss of Randy Ellis, a football coach and executive member of football and lacrosse, who passed away at age 61. Ellis died suddenly while racing in a Tough Mudder race in Las Vegas.

• Fighting Surrey Eagles tighten their roster, trade captain Cody Schiavon on the Trail Smoking Wardrobe for a pair of players – Liam Freeborn and Kieran O’Hearn.

November

• Some Surrey field hockey players – Sukhi and Balraj Panesar, Brandon Paneira, Adam Froese, Keegan Pereira and David Carter – book trips to the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo behind the men’s national team, of which they are one part wins dramatically against Ireland in an Olympic qualifying match in North Vancouver.

• Surrey runners finish strong in B.C. Abbotsford High School Cross Country Championship, led by Jaiveer Tiwana, who wins the senior boys race.

• Special Olympics B.C. The Summer Games are coming to Surrey in 2021, a town hall press conference announced. The event will include 10 sports and will feature athletes from across the province.

• White Rock Renegades softball coach Ted Birdsall has been named Softball Coach of the Year in Canada after leading his 2004-born Renegades team to provincial and national championships.

• Volleyball banners are headed to a pair of South Surrey schools as senior Semiahmoo Totems girls win their championship tournament at South Fraser and senior boys Earl Marriott Mariners win their South Fraser tournament.

• Elgin Park High School senior Danielle Steer scores the winning goal for UBC to lead the Thunderbirds women’s soccer team to a national championship win over the University of Calgary. Steer – who also scored the winning goal in the semifinals – is named the MVP of the last game.

• South Surrey rider Emma Woo wins the prestigious J.C. Medal. Anderson Legacy – and a $ 10,000 scholarship – after being recognized as one of the best horse talent in the country. She is the first B.C. rider to win the prize.

December

• The Panorama Ridge Secondary Boys Senior Soccer Team wraps up its undefeated season by beating another Surrey, L.A. team. Matheson, 3-2 in the final game of the High School Boys, BC High School Football Championship.

• The White Rock-South Surrey Titans junior bantam soccer team rolls through the play-offs, winning a regular season title in the Vancouver Mainland Football League, and chasing victories over Nanaimo of the South Side Dawgs and Chilliwack Giants in the semifinals. and provincial finals respectively On the title side, White Rock defeats Chilliwack 26-22 thanks to four rushing touchdowns – three of which come from MVP Hudson Bromley game.

• Earl Marriott Mariner junior boys defeat Kelowna Owls 3-1 (19-25, 25-14, 25-11, 25-14) in B.C.’s final game. triple-A Senior Volleyball Championship for boys at Langley. The win gives Team South Surrey its second provincial crown in as many years – and three in a row if you include the new title they captured in 2017.

• Luc Bruchet finishes second in the 10-year-olds race for seniors at the Canadian Cross-Country Championships at Clearbrook Park in Abbotsford. Bruchet, an Olympic and Elgin Park Secondary Olympian, won the race the previous two years, and also in 2013.

sports@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement