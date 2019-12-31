advertisement

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. – It happens every new year: many of us take resolutions.

The most popular are quitting smoking, learning a new skill, exercising more, eating better and becoming debt free.

“Of course, we have all made resolutions. I personally have in my life, whether I keep them all year, I don’t know, I can’t remember!” Laughed Chris DiMattio from Moscow.

The owners of Bagel “N” Go in Pocono Township, Monroe County, say they have considered making resolutions. However, owner Margaret Palka laughed: “I’ve never had a good intention unless you know you might lose some weight, that’s it. And make more bagels!”

“We usually think of eating less, becoming slimmer, exercising more. We just take resolutions that we never keep, that’s what it is. Look at me and look at that! “Igor Palka agreed.

Then there are some who have never tried to find a solution.

“I never, it never even occurred to me to make them,” said Armand Martinelli of Scranton.

Those who have retained their resolutions in the past recommend setting achievable goals, with step-by-step directions to achieve that resolution.

