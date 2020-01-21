advertisement

Presented by Thrive Festival

Thrive Festival 2020 is the place to be if you want to start the new decade.

When you start a new year, it is easier for you to work on your overall fitness and well-being. Most of us are still trying to recover from Christmas no matter how far the New Year’s resolutions go!

What you need is something to really get things going. Whether you are trying out a new fitness class or just need advice from someone who knows your way around, the Thrive Festival is the ideal way to make 2020 your year.

With 250 different experiences under one roof, the Dublin convention center is transformed into the most dynamic fitness, lifestyle and wellness event in Ireland. Running (and jumping / spinning / cycling) on ​​the weekend from February 29 – March 1Here you will find everything you might need to start on the right path.

Tickets from € 25 are available here. Some of the events you can look forward to:

UN1T

With something else, if you train with them, UN1T will soon bring its revolutionary training regime to Ireland. After you’ve been successful in London, Munich, Qatar and Kuwait, you should definitely take a look at this room!

Boom Cycle

This is definitely not an average bike class. The aim of the class is to organize a “party on a bike”. So expect a hell of a lot of fun burning serious sweat.

KOBOX

Due to the great demand, this is by far the most unique and effective way to learn the basics of boxing. It was founded by Irish Shane Collins, is taking London by storm and is available exclusively for the Thrive Festival.

Zumba

Zumba is so much fun that it doesn’t really feel like sports. Unless you have a fitness watch that keeps track of how many calories you burn after an energetic dance session.

Richie Bostock “The Breath Guy”

Never take for granted how important it is to have control over your breathing. After using his magic all over the world, Richie offers a free workshop explaining how breathwork can be the next big thing in terms of health and wellness.

However, don’t rely on our word, check out the full listing on the website or watch the video below. There will definitely be a class (or five) that is exactly what you are looking for!

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XwsgitFQUjE (/ embed)

Thrive Festival – Ireland’s most dynamic fitness, lifestyle and wellness event returns to the Convention Center Dublin from Saturday 29th February to Sunday 1st March 2020. Work out in top-class fitness classes, listen to inspiring speakers, and learn to cook for a happier, healthier life. The perfect start to a healthy New Year with 250 experiences under one roof.

