Changes are coming to Pennsylvania in 2020. New laws will have a major effect for many.

Increase in age to buy tobacco

People under the age of 18 are no longer allowed to buy tobacco or evaporation products.

That is a new federal law that raises the age to 21.

A state law that increases age would come into force in July.

Voting in Pennsylvania

The voting also changes. Gone are the days when Pennsylvanians can vote for a straight party at the touch of a button. From now on, every district will also have to use voting machines that leave paper marks.

Registered voters will also have the option to send a ballot with the name “Do not apologize”.

“We have a responsibility not to put ourselves in a position where voters do not have a vote,” Dauphin County Commissioner George Hartwick told CNN-affiliated WPMT.

Sunday hunting

Hunters can also enter the forest on three Sundays this year.

The governor signed a bill that adds a Sunday during deer hunting season, one during deer archery, and another to be chosen by the state game commission.

Overtime in PA

A new federal law helps thousands of employees in Pennsylvania, according to CNN affiliate WPMT. It guarantees time and half pay for almost all employees per hour who work more than 40 hours a week and employees who earn less than $ 35,000 a year.

Officials say the new law will help more than 60,000 employees in the state.

Toll increase

After the new year it becomes more expensive to ride the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

A 6% increase takes effect at 12:01 pm on January 6 for both E-ZPass and cash customers.

This is the 11th consecutive year of toll walks on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

