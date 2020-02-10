advertisement

The opening weekend of the new XFL met with great media interest, new broadcasting approaches and much more among the players involved, and at least some of them were reflected in decent ratings. The opening game (Seattle Dragons / D.C. Defenders on ABC, 2:00 p.m. Eastern Saturday) attracted a slightly larger audience than AAF’s debut last year, according to Austin Karp of the Sports Business Journal:

Sooooo close when comparing XFL and AAF TV shows for the first time:

3.303 million for XFL on ABC

3.250 million for AAF on CBS

– Austin Karp (@AustinKarp), February 10, 2020

As Paulsen writes at Sports Media Watch, this number is the number of Nielsen Fast Nationals, and it’s the most watched non-NFL professional football game since week 6 of the original XFL in 2001 (at 3.67 Million viewers). It’s obviously a long way from the original XFL debut (15.7 million viewers on NBC in prime time), but that’s to be expected. The original XFL met with incredible interest at the beginning, and it will be difficult to repeat. However, this was definitely a solid debut, and as ESPN PR found, it peaked at four million viewers and recorded some impressive local numbers (especially in Seattle-Tacoma):

Fox was also pleased with the ratings for their evening game (5:00 p.m. Eastern):

And the game on Sunday evening (5:00 p.m. CET) on ESPN was also decent, especially with the caveat that it was broadcast over cable rather than radio:

ESPN’s two XFL games saw an average of 2.9 million viewers over the weekend.

* The game in St. Louis-Dallas on Sunday reached an average of 2,495,000 viewers (and 7.4 in St. Louis).

* The game in Seattle-DC reached an average of 3.303 million viewers on Saturday.

– John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) February 10, 2020

The audience numbers for the game on Saturday evening are not yet available. No ratings or audience ratings have been released for Sunday afternoon game on Fox (2:00 p.m. ET) More information can be found here. However, this is not a bad start. The big questions are how the number of viewers will hold up over time and how much audience is needed for this to be possible.

As for this first question, it is noteworthy that last year, despite a large number of negative off-field reports on the league’s finances (which ultimately were very important since the league didn’t even make it), AAF’s ratings were pretty good held up well through its first season). The 2.1 night ratings for the AAF debut games were the best non-NFL ratings since a game in the Arena Football League in 2004, and the 3.25 million viewer ratings mentioned have obviously not quite stayed the same, but the Liga still saw significant numbers throughout its life, especially in smaller cable networks. The second week’s games saw an average of one million TNT viewers and around 425,000 NFL viewers, and the third week of the NFL network rose to 491,000 and 515,000, respectively, despite out-of-the-box financial issues. Thanks to the league’s performance, TNT was able to book more AAF games than originally planned, and many networks had program slots that had to be filled after the league’s collapse.

It is very likely that the XFL will get better viewership than the AAF thanks to its better network placement. His games are either on the ABC or Fox network or on ESPN, while the AAF only has a few games on the CBS network, some on the cable TNT (similar range to ESPN), more on the NFL network (less range than ESPN) and a bunch Streaming-only on B / R Live. So it’s not just about pulling out what the AAF did. But the performance of the AAF ratings even in smaller networks like NFLN and even later in the season (the ratings decreased over time, but were still okay in the end due to the channels involved) indicates that there is an appetite on the Internet on alternative professional football is spring.

If the XFL can build on that and take advantage of its better network positioning, it could reach a decent audience. There is no guarantee that the numbers will stay high on our way, and there will likely be some wear and tear from week 1 (since the novelty factor is gone). But there is certainly a good chance that they will still get a good deal of viewer capacity, especially during a period of the sports calendar when there aren’t many top-class competitions. It is also helpful that this league has much better financial support (from WWE owner / chairman / CEO Vince McMahon) so it is likely to play for at least a full season. This is useful for attracting fans and selling merch, and means that there shouldn’t be the constant dark financial stories that surround the AAF.

A more important question, however, could be the number of viewers required to make this worthwhile. The Spider-Man books say: “Great power comes with great responsibility”. The consequence of the Peter Parker principle on television is: “With better networks and time windows, the evaluation pressure increases.” It’s worth a lot more to attract 515,000 viewers (something they rarely get, especially in the off-season) than for Fox to pull a million (which would be disappointing because they can do better with cheap reps).

For comparison, WWE Smackdown seems to attract 2.4-2.5 million viewers to Fox on Friday nights a week, and they pay $ 200 million a year for these rights. The Friday night time window is fraught with some challenges, so the XFL and Smackdown comparisons don’t go from apple to apple, but keep in mind that the leagues are obsessed together. If XFL games regularly come close to the smackdown numbers, that’s a good sign for the league. We’ll see how the XFL develops compared to Smackdown over the course of the season.

Of course, the expectations from the networks are not too high, as they are said to be not paying the league for television rights at this time (it is unclear whether they share advertising profits or if this is a direct time when they buy league pays for TV time) and then keeps all advertising revenue). So that starts at a better level than something you pay for, like Smackdown. But they pay for the production costs, and if the number of spectators gets completely full, it looks worse for them.

And the league will indeed have to show very good numbers if it wants to charge a license fee in the future. Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated reported last spring that part of the decision to suspend the league was based on comments from TV partners that they would have to continue paying for airtime “for the foreseeable future” knowing what the XFL business plan was about is, but whether it depends on the TV earnings in the episode (which should probably be the case; personal attendance has not been particularly good so far, and TV is really the crucial part of the business model for most leagues Clearly outperform AAF there, and we’ll see if they can.

(Sports Media Watch)

