By Valerie Fortney

For the Calgary Herald

He is a legend in the world of Alsace wines, known as one of France’s best biodynamic producers. Therefore, it is not surprising that Olivier Humbrecht is special about where and how he is willing to spend his powerful energy and talent.

“I get bored easily,” he says. “I don’t want to do anything that isn’t challenging or exciting.”

These days, Humbrecht is not bored at all, as he regularly raids back and forth from his canteen in northeastern France to western Canada, on his first project abroad. As a wine advisor for Phantom Creek Estates ’new wine maker (phantomcreekestates.com) in the British Columbia’s Okanagan of the South, he is already winning wine-loving hearts on this side of the Atlantic.

“I like the pioneering mentality that people have here,” says Humbrecht, who is enjoying the freedom of practicing precision viticulture in Canada, a country without rigid rules and regulations about wines in France. “You can experiment with whatever you want, you can verify whatever you want, plant whatever you want, make it the style you want,” he says with a wide smile. “It’s so exciting – and fun.”

Humbrecht was lured to the desert region as around Oliver, B.C., by Phantom Creek’s new owner, Richter Bai. The Vancouver-based businessman, who is said to have built his fortune in China’s mining industry, seized the wine luggage a few years ago and, after visiting the world’s best wineries, decided to take root in the south-west of the Okanagan desert.

Bai, who came to Canada when his children finished high school in Vancouver, approached Humbrecht a few years ago in his attempt to build a world-class heritage canteen, just a few miles from the US border. According to those in the wine world, it is one of the most precious, ambitious new wines ever launched.

Bai’s first move was to purchase the small but powerful three-acre vineyard, Phantom Creek, a single vintage vintage vineyard managed for the last two decades by John Pires, a native of Portugal. Subsequent acquisitions of the renowned Becker and other vineyards in the region rounded up the wine producing real estate.

Along with the accumulation of some of the Okanagan’s most famous vineyards – known for everything from lush viogniers to full-body cabaret sauvignons – the now-famous $ 100 million price tag to bring Phantom Creek Estates to life also includes a 45,000-square-foot wine cellar that will house a multilevel hospitality center, an indoor and outdoor restaurant and a 500-seat outdoor concert hall.

While there was some concern in the early days about the effect Phantom Creek Estates will have on the land and image of the sleepy but familiar wine region, neighboring wines and many area residents are now welcoming the new folding entry as it prepares for an official opening in the spring of 2020.

Some of them can be attributed to the “River Rise lifts all boats” philosophy. This part of British Columbia has felt the effects of years of fires that have sometimes forced residents to evacuate – Church and State summer wine narrowly missed being consumed by fire in 2015 – and in the process, kept tourists away. Although the 2019 fire season was mild compared to previous years, special event bookings at wineries and regular influx of tourists have not matched its best years.

More troubling than the growing tendency of foreign owners and workers is the ongoing corporate consolidation of the area, with large companies buying several vineyards immediately.

“Some worry about losing the small, boutique aroma of so many wineries in this region,” says Ryan Prouty, sales and marketing manager of Phantom Creek Estates. “But Mr. Bai is committed to making the best biodynamic wines in these award-winning vineyards in the long run.”

With about half the $ 100 million the vineyards would buy, Bai – described by his executive team as a relatively hands-on boss – has assembled a team of high-profile professionals who deserve Humbrecht’s passion and skills.

New local Zealander Francis Hutt earned his organic, biodynamic summer credentials at his hometown, along with Australia, Oregon and the Burgundy region of France. One last day, Hutt, leading a group of mostly American journalists to Becker’s Vineyard, could barely contain his excitement for his latest gig as Phantom Creek Estates winemaker.

“You have these noticeable differences in terroir and soil, in such a small area, which is fantastic,” he says as he holds a small piece of sandy soil in the area, also known as Bench Sage Black. “I’m excited about all the possibilities.”

As workers place finishing touches on the facility designed by Napa-based architect John Taft – a building that mixes tastefully with the hillside it sits on – Phantom Creek Estates is coming to life under the watchful eye of its new CEO Santiago Cilley .

“These are vineyards created,” says the Argentine native, whose executive work in the industry has led her from Chile to the Napa wine region of California. “But there is still a lot we can do here.”

This is a sentiment shared by everyone at Phantom Creek Estates, especially the Humbrecht wine consultant.

“The Okanagan has been producing quality wines for over a quarter of a century,” he says. “But there’s still so much potential here to do something new and earthy,” he adds of game C. in the ever-evolving summer. “I love coming here to help, it’s a beautiful place and the people are wonderful. It’s a great place to be part of the pioneering spirit of summer.”

