SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. – New welcome signs to promote the Pocono Mountains appear on interstates as part of a project that has been in the works for more than 15 years.

Driving along Interstate 80 near Delaware Water Gap, there is a new sign with greeting drivers driving from New Jersey to Monroe County. It says “Welcome to the Pocono Mountains.”

The welcome signs are placed by PennDOT, but the project itself was made by the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau. A total of eight welcome signs are installed throughout the region on Interstates 80, 476, 380, 84 and Route 33.

“We have 11 tourist regions within the Commonwealth, so it gives guests a real sense of arrival, which is great. It also gives our own residents the fact that we are at an important tourist destination. Let’s be proud of that, “said Chris Barrett, president of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.

This drawing project has been in the making for 15 years. People at the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau are happy to see it finally come to life.

Barrett says the project, which cost more than $ 100,000, was paid with some help from the visitor’s office through state tax money.

“We are just very, very happy that we touch many different things once with one sign, which usually does not happen. We are very happy, “Barrett said.

People who live here also love the characters.

“I am a 18, 19 year old resident here, so yes, I enjoy promoting our area,” said Henry Brown.

Two boards have already been installed. the rest will be posted in the coming weeks.

