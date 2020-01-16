advertisement

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A new supermarket opened its doors on Thursday at Back Mountain in Luzerne County. Weis Markets opened a second location in the area.

The shelves are filled and ready to go to the new Weis Markets store in Dallas Township and customers are already shopping for their groceries at the weekend.

Weis Markets bought the two Thomas’s Foodtown locations in the Back Mountain at the end of last year. The future of the Shavertown location is still in the air.

Management says the focus was on turning the Dallas Township location into a Weis and getting it open.

Shoppers may still see some familiar faces of old Thomas

“We have probably retained more than half of Thomas’ staff between both locations,” says manager Carmine Lupio.

Lupio will manage the new Weis and the Weis location less than a mile away in Dallas. Weis says they plan to keep both locations operational.

“They’re so close, but Thomas did the same. They had Shavertown and they had one here,” Susan Klaips said.

“We had the opportunity to buy this building and we bought the building to reduce the pressure on the building there and to combine both,” Lupio explains.

Customers can see things in this store that they have not seen in others, such as “The Dollar Zone.”

“The first thing you see when you walk into the store is” The Dollar Zone. “I think it’s a wonderful addition. I’ve already gone through that and bought half a dozen things that I didn’t think I was going to buy, “Klaips said.

The grand opening of the new store was not just about Weis. Two non-profit organizations received a number of much needed donations from the supermarket – the Back Mountain Food Pantry and Blue Chip Animal Rescue.

“$ 500 goes to buying extra food that is sometimes needed,” said Joe Hardisky, Back Mountain Food Pantry.

“It is definitely an item with a large ticket for us, because we had recently had to surrender two mothers and they had c-sections and that is a huge release, so this check fits in exactly,” said Marge Bart, Blue Chip Animal rescue.

