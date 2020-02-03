advertisement

A new WandaVision synopsis has been released by Marvel Studios and Disney Plus in coordination with a new Super Bowl TV spot featuring Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch in the original and legendary comic book costume.

You can see Olsen putting on the legendary comic costume down in the Super Bowl. It’s a blink of an eye and you’ll miss it when Vision says, “Wanda, welcome home.” Then it shows Olsen in a number of outfits, including the legendary Scarlet Witch costume.

Here’s a better look at the costume:

And for comparison. Here is the iconic original cartoon costume from Uncanny X-Men # 4:

And here is a full body picture.

As you can see, there are still some differences. The scarlet witch’s headgear has been changed to remove the chin strap, as was the case in the comics.

Olsen’s scarlet witch also seems to miss the cartoon character’s gloves or sleeves, though they may have just been shortened for this costume.

An email from Disney states:

“WandaVision” from “Marvel Studios” combines the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) – two overpowering beings who lead their ideal suburban life – begin to suspect that everything okay is not what it seems. The new series is staged by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is the chief author. Debuts on Disney + this year. “

In addition to the synopsis of WandaVision, we also have new synopses for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and for Loki.

Here are falcon and the winter soldier:

“After the events of” Avengers: Endgame, “Sam Wilson / Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) teamed up for a global adventure that tested their skills and patience in Marvel Studios” The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. “The brand new series is staged by Kari Skogland. Malcolm Spellman is the lead author. Debuts on Disney + this fall. “

And here is Loki:

“At Marvel Studios'” Loki “mercury villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is resuming his role as god of mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of” Avengers: Endgame. “Kate Herron directed and Michael Waldron stands at the top writer. Debuts on Disney + next year – 2021. “

