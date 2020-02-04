advertisement

A new vision for a five-star Scottish seaside resort was revealed more than two years after a fatal fire.

Cameron House, on the shores of Loch Lomond, has revealed footage of an expansion project that will bring 68 rooms and a new ballroom to the site.

The development has received the green light from Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Authority.

The new ballroom will have room for 350 to 400 guests, with the 68 rooms spread over three upper floors. They will have balconies with a view of the loch.

The extension will be located next to the leisure wing of the hotel.

Work is expected to be completed by summer 2021.

It comes as the owners revealed that the historic main building of the Cameron House Hotel will reopen in late 2020 following “sensitive restoration”. Reservations are in progress.

© PA

Firefighters on the scene following a fire at the Cameron House on Monday December 18, 2017.

It has been closed since a huge fire spread to the building on December 18, 2017. Londoners Simon Midgley and Richard Dyson died in the fire.

Some areas of the complex – including the spa, Carrick golf course, marina, Cameron lodges, Boat House restaurants and Claret Jug – continued to operate.

Cameron House station manager Andy Roger said, “We warmly welcome the planning approval of the National Park Authority, which is a major step forward in the multi-million pound redevelopment of the hotel.

“The proposed extension will maximize the breathtaking view of Loch Lomond while fully respecting the architectural integrity of the original house.

“The plans include a new ballroom facing the loch and 68 rooms, which will be adjacent to the hotel’s existing leisure wing. This will bring the resort’s total offer to 208 rooms, including 28 spectacular suites.

“The extension will also allow us to increase the number of weddings, receptions and guests we can accommodate at Cameron House, and we are confident that these improvements will have a significant positive impact on the local economy.”

