SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – Health officials are working to stop the spread of a new virus that has killed hundreds of people in China, restricting visitors to the country and confining thousands to ships cruise for further screening after certain passengers have tested positive. But with important details about the disease and its spread, officials and medical staff are struggling.

Governments have rushed to get their citizens out of China, which is orchestrating the largest anti-viral campaign in history by preventing 50 million people from leaving Wuhan, the center of the epidemic, and surrounding areas. An increasing number of Chinese cities are discouraging people from leaving their apartments. Villages have blocked entry points with piles of dirt and rubble, while shops and offices remain closed indefinitely.

As authoritarian leadership in Beijing faces questions about keeping its citizens in the dark for weeks before infections start to explode, other countries are trying to put in place effective quarantines to stop a possible pandemic.

These efforts have not always been smooth, with violent protests near quarantine centers, the banishment of distant islands and some citizens allowed to leave quarantine earlier.

A look at the sometimes unstable efforts of the world to stop the crisis:

___

SOUTH KOREA

South Korea has confirmed 18 cases of infection with the new type of coronavirus and there are fears of wider local spread.

The country has denied entry to all foreigners who have traveled to China’s Hubei province, where Wuhan is located, after January 21. The government has said it will consider stopping South Korean tourist visits to China if the epidemic worsens.

Authorities have acknowledged errors in monitoring visitors from China and in tracing contacts of infected people.

Anxiety abounds. Cinemas, shopping centers and restaurants have closed. A large church in Seoul skipped Sunday services because a virus patient showed up earlier. The parents kept the schoolchildren at home. Stores lack masks and hand sanitizers.

Residents of central South Korea threw eggs and other objects at government officials over plans to quarantine around 700 evacuees from Wuhan at government facilities in their neighborhoods.

___

AUSTRALIA

Australia has been criticized for quarantining around 300 evacuees from Wuhan on a remote island used in the past to ban asylum seekers and convicted prisoners.

Critics say a quarantine center on the Australian mainland would be better than Christmas Island. Some islanders say the government is transforming their home into a “leper colony”.

The government argues that the location strikes a balance between supporting Australians stranded in China and protecting the Australian population as a whole from the disease.

People on the Australian mainland who may have caught the virus are not quarantined, but it is advisable to self-isolate for 14 days, which scientists say is the longest incubation period of the virus. . The 13 confirmed cases are treated in hospitals.

As of this month, Australia has banned foreigners without permanent residence from entering the country if they had visited mainland China in the past 14 days. The Chinese national women’s football team has been quarantined at a Brisbane hotel since arriving last week.

___

JAPAN

Japan, which has reported 33 cases, tightened quarantine measures after officials were criticized last week for allowing two evacuees from Wuhan to leave early from a hotel where they were quarantined.

According to officials, 518 evacuees were quarantined for 14 days in a hotel and three government facilities near Tokyo. People with symptoms were treated in isolation rooms in hospitals.

On Tuesday, the government confirmed at least 10 cases on a cruise ship and quarantined its crew and passengers on board.

As of Saturday, Japan has banned the entry of foreigners who have visited Hubei Province in the past 14 days.

Social media is full of comments calling for a ban on all Chinese visitors.

“I fear that Japan will soon be criticized for taking less action than other countries,” said Mitsunori Okamoto, an opposition lawmaker.

___

NORTH KOREA

North Korea has yet to report any cases, but it continues to wage a difficult campaign to prevent the spread of the virus, what state media has called a “national existence” issue.

The country has blocked tourists, cut flights and tightened border controls, ports and airports. According to media reports, 30,000 health workers have been mobilized across the country for preventive measures.

Rival South Korea withdrew dozens of officials from an inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong last week after North Korea insisted on closing it until the epidemic is brought under control.

Because the fight against the virus is crucial “to defend the security of the country and the life and security of people, all workers in the anti-epidemic field have set up rapid reaction teams … in order to quickly counter any situation “Said Rodong, manager of Pyongyang. The Sinmun newspaper said.

___

UNITED STATES

The March Air Reserve base in Riverside County, California is almost saturated after hosting 195 people from Wuhan who are now under federal quarantine.

“We’re pretty much full at this point,” said base spokesman Major Perry Covington.

None of the evacuees from the base showed signs of illness.

Tents were set up over the weekend to help screen passengers if other flights to the United States from Wuhan were diverted to the base due to weather or other reasons.

___

LATIN AMERICA

Mexico says 10 citizens who were flown from China to France on Saturday are in good health. The government has not restricted travel to Wuhan, but advises against non-essential travel.

Venezuela has started monitoring incoming passengers for symptoms at its largest airport near the capital, Caracas, and plans to expand screening to other airports.

Argentina has not placed any restrictions on Chinese visitors. But two hospitals in Buenos Aires and Ezeiza have been designated for possible isolation and treatment of patients.

___

HONG KONG, SOUTHEAST ASIA

Hong Kong announced on Wednesday that more than 3,600 people on a cruise ship that had been turned back from a Taiwanese port will be quarantined until health checks are completed. The ship was refused entry to the port of Kaohsiung after three passengers from a previous voyage had subsequently tested positive for the virus.

An AirAsia plane carrying 107 Malaysians and their non-Malaysian spouses and children from Wuhan arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday. They will be quarantined for two weeks.

Indonesia on Sunday moved 240 evacuees from Wuhan to the remote island of Natuna, where they will be quarantined. Health workers in protective gear sprayed the evacuees with disinfectant as they descended from their jet.

On Tuesday evening, Thailand admitted 138 people from Wuhan for its first dedicated quarantine center, inside a Navy complex in the east of the country.

The evacuees were examined during a six-hour process at Wuhan airport before boarding, none showing definitive signs of the virus. They landed at U-Tapao Airport and were taken to the Sattahip Navy Lodge, which normally serves as a guest house. They will stay there two to one room for 14 days, family members being allowed to visit them if they still have no symptoms after three days of stay.

Quarantine of confirmed cases was already underway in various hospitals and in the capital, Bangkok.

___

EUROPE

Britain has quarantined dozens of people evacuated from China at Arrowe Park Hospital in north-west England. One evacuee was isolated in a separate hospital for further testing.

“It’s pretty weird to be at home but not to be at home, and also to be sort of locked up, almost like really being back in Wuhan,” Kharn Lambert, a teacher who worked in Wuhan, about his isolation in Arrowe Park.

France used two flights to bring back around 400 people from China. They are quarantined at two different sites in the south of France. Italy and Spain have quarantined dozens of people evacuated from military installations.

___

AFRICA

Quarantine measures are a serious concern in Africa, where health systems on the continent of 54 countries vary widely. John Nkengasong, head of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said there could be undetected infections on the continent.

A plane carrying 167 Moroccan passengers, mostly students, arrived Sunday near Casablanca. They will be quarantined for 20 days in two hospitals in Rabat and Meknes.

In Lagos, Nigeria, authorities asked people arriving from China or other affected countries to practice “unsupervised self-quarantine,” which means staying at home, minimizing contact with family members and monitor symptoms.

The Chinese Embassy in Kenya has said it is forcing Chinese companies to quarantine employees returning to this East African country from China for two weeks, symptomatic or not.

South Sudan, with one of the most fragile health systems in the world after a five-year civil war, recently celebrated the installation of a single thermal scanner in the arrival area of ​​its airport in its capital , Juba.

