DARFUR – Clashes in El Geneina, in the western Sudanese state of Darfur, have forced more than 11,000 people to flee as refugees to neighboring Chad in the past month.

Four thousand of them have fled in the past week alone and it is estimated that the clashes have displaced some 46,000 people inside the country.

Most of them were already internally displaced persons and when attacks took place in West Darfur at the end of December 2019, notably in camps for the displaced, people fled and found refuge temporary in schools, mosques and other buildings in El Geneina.

With El Geneina just 20 kilometers from the border, thousands of refugees have entered Chad, a number according to the UNHCR could reach 30,000 in the coming weeks as tensions persist.

UNHCR teams on the ground hear from people fleeing after their villages, houses and properties were attacked, many burnt to the ground.

In Chad, refugees are currently dispersed in several villages along a line that stretches for almost 100 kilometers near the border, around the town of Adré, in the province of Ouaddaï which already hosts 128,000 refugees. Sudanese. The conditions are dire. Most stay in shelters or makeshift shelters, with little protection from the elements.

Food and water are urgently needed, while health conditions are a concern.

UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency, its government counterpart and humanitarian partners are on the ground and coordinating the response to this emergency, registering refugees and providing vital assistance, including food, water and relief items. Refugees in need of special care, including unaccompanied children, are identified and assisted.

However, the rate of refugee arrivals is likely to exceed the capacity of the HRC teams. More resources and support will be needed to strengthen the response.

With the Chadian government, UNHCR is in the process of identifying a new site further away from the border, where refugees can be relocated and receive the security and assistance they desperately need.

Meanwhile, in West Darfur, UNHCR and other humanitarian workers are also deploying relief items such as blankets, mats and jerry cans to help the displaced men, women and children more than three dozens of gathering points.

Last week, trucks containing additional relief items arrived from UNHCR warehouses in other Darfur states, with more aid en route.

UNHCR continues to seek international support from the transitional government of Sudan to address the root causes of the conflict in Darfur. Restoring security will be essential for peacebuilding.

It will also enable much-needed development assistance to support durable solutions, including the return of internally displaced Sudanese living as refugees once conditions are favorable.

