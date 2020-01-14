advertisement

A new security video shows two rockets that hit Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 near Tehran, killing everyone on board last week, according to a New York Times report on Tuesday.

The footage shows a projectile flying in the air before a bright flash can be seen in the distance. A moment later, another projectile that flies in the same direction is followed by another flash.

The plane appears to be on fire right now. According to the footage, the plane didn’t crash immediately.

The video was recorded by a roof camera near the village of Bidkaneh near Tehran, the report said. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps airspace division, said the missiles were launched from a base in the area.

The video was uploaded to YouTube early Tuesday morning. The NY Times also reported that the new footage could explain why the plane’s transponder had stopped transmitting before the crash, suggesting that a missile may have deactivated the device.

Last week, when Tehran denied that it was responsible for the crash of the airliner, several news agencies received footage showing a projectile that appeared to hit the plane. The 19-second clip shows a dark sky, illuminated by a bright flash of light, followed by a boom. At the end of the video, sirens could be heard in the background.

Among the dead were 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, 4 Afghans, 3 Germans and 3 British.

Iranian officials have now admitted that the military shot down the plane and blamed it on human error. At least one official claimed that the aircraft had been incorrectly identified as a cruise missile, even though it had taken off from Tehran Airport just a few minutes earlier. That same night, Tehran fired more than a dozen missiles at Iraqi military bases that host American troops in retaliation for the White House-approved airstrike that Commander Qassem Soleimani is said to have killed.

Hajizadeh said on Saturday that he assumed responsibility for the jet crash and claimed that the military had mistaken it for a cruise missile, the state media said.

In this photo, taken on Saturday, January 11, 2020, Iranian police officers take a stand as protesters gather outside Amir Kabir University in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)

“I wish I was dead,” said Hajizadeh, CNN reported. “I take full responsibility for this incident.”

On Tuesday, state television reported that Iran had made arrests in connection with the plane crash. Gholam-Hossein Esmaili, spokesman for the Iranian judiciary, said an investigation was underway, according to PressTV.

Attempts to arrest those involved are likely to suppress mass protests triggered by the air disaster. A number of demonstrators called for the regime to be overthrown.

