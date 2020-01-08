advertisement

When an earthquake and tsunami hit Japan in 2011, the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant suffered what is considered the worst nuclear accident since the Chernobyl historical disaster. As with Chernobyl, the risk of nuclear radiation in the area immediately surrounding the failed plant forced it to establish an exclusion zone to prevent further casualties.

Unless you have a very special reason to be in the exclusion zone, people are not allowed, but nature? Well, that’s a different story. A new study in Frontiers in Ecology reveals that not only is the exclusion zone far removed from the ‘wasteland’ that you might imagine, it is full of nature.

As Earther reports, a research team set up no fewer than 120 cameras in the Fukushima exclusion zone that would be activated based on motion. They ran the cameras for two months at two different times of the year. By the time the investigation was completed, more than 267,000 photos were taken, which meant that the researchers could search enough.

As you can see in the short collection of clips that the researchers packed in the video above, a lot is going on in this new, human-free part of Japan.

The researchers explain what these findings mean:

We have found no evidence of population-level effects in medium-sized to large mammals or gallinaceous birds, and show that different species are most prevalent in human-evacuated areas despite the presence of radiological contamination. These data provide unique evidence of the natural reshaping of the Fukushima landscape after human abandonment, and suggest that if there are effects of radiological exposure on medium to large mammals in the Fukushima exclusion zone, they occur on an individual or molecular scale, and do not seem to manifest in population-level answers.

Simply put: the animals seem to do exactly what they would do if people left them alone, even in the wake of increased radiation levels. If the animals experience radiation effects, those effects are not clear and the animal populations seem to do well.

Image source: University of Georgia

