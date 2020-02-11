advertisement

The U.S. State Department released its new Central Asia strategy for the next five years on February 5, with the goal of driving the economic development, security, and sovereignty of Central Asian countries to stabilize the region and promote peace.

Central Asia has always been the strategic and commercial hub between Europe and Asia, and it is important to have national security interests regardless of the extent of the United States’ engagement in Afghanistan, ”the new strategy document (pdf) said.

The region consists of the former Soviet republics of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in the heart of Eurasia. When the Soviet Union was dissolved in 1991, the countries declared their independence, which was recognized by the United States almost immediately.

The leadership of the Central Asian countries has changed since the adoption of the previous U.S. strategy for Central Asia in 2015. According to the report, new leaders, particularly in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, have created new opportunities for reform, intra-regional cooperation and greater US engagement.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s meeting with President Donald Trump in 2018 marked greater U.S.-Uzbek cooperation. Also in 2018, “Central Asian leaders came together for the first time in at least a decade without the presence of major powers,” said Alice Wells, deputy secretary general for South and Central Asia at the State Department, during a discussion with the Heritage Foundation, adding that she said continued the meeting in 2019.

“The primary strategic interest of the United States in this region is to build a more stable and prosperous Central Asia that is free to pursue political, economic, and security interests with a variety of partners on its terms. is connected to global markets, open to international investment, and has strong democratic institutions, the rule of law and respect for human rights, ”the report said.

The United States has already provided $ 9 billion in grants to support the security, economic growth, and funding of education and cultural programs in Central Asia. At the same time, US private companies have invested over $ 31 billion in commercial operations in the region, creating thousands of jobs and contributing to the region’s economic development.

The strategy focuses on five goals:

Strengthening sovereignty and regional networking

In order to achieve the goal of strengthening the sovereignty of the Central Asian states individually and as a region, the United States will participate in the development of democratic institutions in the countries, as the new strategy provides.

Strengthening regional networking includes “government and people relationships,” said Wells. It’s about local business people creating new opportunities for trade and entrepreneurship. The United States also supports an initiative to build a unified power grid for trade in excess electricity between Central Asian countries to improve energy security, reduce dependency on a single supplier and reduce electricity costs.

Wells said in the discussion that this project “can bring excess hydropower from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to Afghanistan and Pakistan, where over 80 million people still have no access to electricity.”

The United States will continue to work at the American University of Central Asia in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, which offers US degrees and scholarships and provides business skills to students from across the region.

Fight terrorism

To address terrorist threats, the United States has created programs to conduct joint military exercises, train military and border guards in the region, and “return, rehabilitate, and reintegrate foreign terrorist fighters and their families into society. “According to the report, the United States has invested $ 90 million in border security in Central Asia.

Wells said that “Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan are world leaders in taking responsibility for terrorists” who are their citizens.

Stabilization of Afghanistan

On a file photo, US soldiers are walking around the Taliban suicide bombing site in Kandahar. (Javed Tanveer / AFP / Getty Images)

To stabilize Afghanistan, the United States will encourage each Central Asian country to develop economic, energetic, especially electricity export, trade and cultural relationships, and to simplify visa and customs procedures. The report states that the US believes that “wealthy, stable and secure economic partners are rarely involved in armed conflict”.

It advised on the construction of railway and electricity infrastructures between Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan as well as border management training at the joint Academy for Border Security in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Rule of law and human rights

The United States should also support the improvement of the rule of law and respect for human rights through the provision of technical expertise and training. For example, the United States Embassy programs for journalists teach them how to hold governments accountable to their citizens and promote government efforts to improve people’s lives, the report said.

According to Wells, the rule of law and respect for human rights play a crucial role in increasing trade and foreign investment.

“Countries will take business risks, but they don’t want to take political risks,” she said.

She added that the United States will also support the promotion of freedom of religion in Central Asia and the defense of human rights by “oppressed ethnic Kazakhs, Uighurs, and Kyrgyz people in Chinese detention centers.”

Attracting foreign investment, including US companies

Finally, the US government is working with each nation to strengthen the rule of law and respect for human rights to create favorable conditions for attracting more foreign investment, including American companies, the report said.

Education reform has also been identified as a contributor because it provides “the next generation” with the technical, leadership, English and critical thinking skills needed to support 21st century economies that attract international investment and generate local entrepreneurs “.

American investments maintain the highest standards in terms of work, environmental protection and debt sustainability, Wells said, adding that the United States has offered to “provide independent experts who can help countries assess the sustainability of infrastructure projects “and” the newly founded Development Finance Corporation “can provide critical help by lending insurance and investment products. “

Deputy Assistant to President Donald Trump and Senior Director for South and Central Asia in the National Security Council, Lisa Curtis, said that while the United States is exposed to competition from Russia – which has always exerted influence in Central Asia – and China, it is not trying Be customizing it. The United States only wants a presence in the region to “protect as much as possible its ability to remain sovereign, independent nations,” she said.

Chinese construction workers are working on the site of a new shopping center that will become part of the Chinese-owned Shangri-La retail and office complex in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on November 19, 2018. (Paula Bronstein / Getty Images)

Curtis said that while China is providing the region with “much-needed development aid” such as infrastructure financing, this aid must “remain transparent.” She said the United States was concerned that countries could become “over-indebted” until they lost their sovereignty, as shown by the countries participating in the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative.

The United States, Australia and Japan are now offering competing financing options for infrastructure projects through their Blue Dot Network to determine “as a globally recognized seal of approval for large infrastructure projects” whether projects are sustainable and not exploitable. according to the Share America website.

“Our brand is clear … sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity,” and if this goes against the annexation of Crimea or predatory debt, “the United States occupies a very unique and … very beneficial pole for them Central Asian countries, Wells said.

