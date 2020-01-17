advertisement

The deal that would bring new investments to County Derby is expected to stay on track after the club has been charged by EFL.

The Rams hoped to reach an agreement with Swiss / Turkish businessman Henry Gabay by the end of 2019.

That hasn’t happened yet, and the Daily Mail now says it could collapse after the Rams were accused of breaking spending rules, which could see them deduct points this season.

However, DerbyshireLive understands that plans to close the deal remained in place Thursday evening.

New companies, Rams Investment Limited and Rams Sports Management Limited, have been created and posted on Companies House since November for an investment partnership in the club.

The two companies are controlled by Gabay, who is the co-founder and chief executive officer of the Duet Group, a global investment holding company containing private equity, wealth management and other investment companies.

Derby players were paid at the end of last month, the delay being attributed to the new investment which was not in place, as expected, at the end of December.

This did not happen due to an unexpected delay, not a breach of the agreement at the time.

