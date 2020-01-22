advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Long-time deputy Jack Santiago has seen the biggest break in his coaching career as the new chief mentor at the University of the East.

Santiago, who has served as assistant to the mentor with several titles, Franz Pumaren, since joining De La Salle over two decades ago, met the Red Warriors for the first time on Monday, the school said in a press release.

In addition to La Salle, Santiago also belonged to Pumaren’s coaching staff at Air21, GlobalPort and most recently at Adamson.

Santiago, along with UE President and Chief Academic Officer, Ester A. Garcia, and Rodrigo M. Roque, director of the Physical Education Department, will be responsible for leading a team that has not made the Final Four in the past eleven seasons has reached .

He took over the helm of the Red Warriors from the late Bong Tan and adviser Lawrence Chongson.

The UE, which saw its fourth coaching change in four years, ended the UAAP season 82 with the second worst record between 4 and 10.





