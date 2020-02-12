advertisement

Australian couple on board the quarantine ship “are doing well”

Australian couple Vicki Presland and Chris Peck say that despite being locked in their rooms, passengers are in a good mood after the Japanese authorities quarantined a cruise ship that docked in front of Yokohama for fear of the corona virus had.

The Diamond Princess ship, which has around 4,000 people on board, has been quarantined for more than a week to stop the disease from spreading.

The number of coronavirus cases on board the ship has reportedly increased to 170.

Mr. Peck told Sky News hosts Alan Jones and Peta Credlin that he and his fiance were doing “fairly well” under the circumstances.

“We have a balcony [and] we can go outside … we’re really good,” he said.

The couple believed they could disembark on February 19.

Picture: Getty

