Last night, the Super Bowl took place, aka the biggest American television sporting event of the year. Due to its high audience, many previews of major films are broadcast during the intermissions of the game. Two trailers that particularly appealed to people are “No Time to Die” and “Top Gun: Maverick”.

The two action movies were released later this year with “ No Time to Die ” marking Daniel Craig’s latest adventure as James Bond aka 007.

The “Top Gun” sequel sees Tom Cruise return to an iconic role – Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

Curiously, Bond and Maverick show their piloting skills in the television spots or the respective trailers.

In the “No Time to Die” spot, we see more of the character of Lashanna Lynch (and see more action than what was in the first trailer); that of “Top Gun: Maverick” focuses on emotion, having previously focused on action and nostalgia.

The first is released in Irish theaters on April 3 while the second arrives on July 17.

