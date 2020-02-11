advertisement

Bandai Namco and Bluefin announced that they will be presenting a variety of new toys at the upcoming Toy Fair 2020, including a new Optimus Prime Kuro Kara Kuri and an S.H. Figuarts Dragon Ball Son Goku Ultra Instinct.

Bluefin and Bandai Namco will announce their presence at the 2020 toy fair as they will have their largest presence at the fair to date: “A sprawling 30 × 30 foot stand with 5 giant exhibition statues by Barbatos (Gundam) RX-78 (Gundam) ), Sailor Moon, Goku (Dragon Ball) and Godzilla.

They promise to have a lot of new products and collectibles from Mobile Suit Gundam, Star Wars, Marvel, Godzilla, Dragon Ball, Pokémon, Sailor Moon, Fate of the Grand Order, Kamen Rider, Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, Evangelion and more ,

You will have products and collectibles from Bandai Tamashii Nations, Bandai Hobby, Bandai Boys Toys, Flame Toys and Storm Collectibles. Here’s a taste of what Bluefin will have at the 2020 Toy Fair.

The following comes from a press release:

Bandai Tamashii Nations

S.H. Figuarts Captain America – Final Battle Edition – Avenger: Endgame · MSRP: 92.00 USD

Available in May 2020

S.H.Figuarts gets even more dramatic! Captain America, seen in its final form in the epic “Avengers: Endgame”, joins the series! Now you can mimic the exciting climax of the film, in which Cap even Thor’s mighty Hammer Mjolnir swings! The detailed and agile figure contains a shield, a shield strap, four optional hands, two optional heads, a broken shield, Mjolnir and a Mjolnir effect.

S.H.Figuarts Iron Man MK-85 – Final Battle Edition – Avenger: Endgame · MSRP: 100.00 USD

Available in May 2020

Iron Man Mk-85, which in its final form plays the main role in the climate fight of “Avengers: Endgame”, complements the series with a large selection of accessories! With Tony Stark face pieces, you can recreate dramatic moments with other characters. The detailed and very agile figure contains the optional Tony Stark head, four pairs of optional hands, part of the energy blade, repulsor effects, a nano flash refocuser, part of the effect of the flash refocuser and a nano shield.

S.H.Figuarts Dragon Ball Son Goku Ultra InstinctRRP: USD 62.00Available in June 2020

Son Goku joins S.H. Figuarts as seen in the Dragon Ball Super space survival sheet. Now you can hold the power of Son Goku “Ultra Instinct” in your hand! The set contains three optional expressions, three optional pairs of pointers, a spherical effect and seven light beam effects.

S.H.Figuarts Jackie ChunRRP: 58.00 USDAvailable in June 2020

Martial arts master Jackie Chun is now joining S.H.Figuarts with full action! In addition to his funny face, various optional parts create the scenes from comics / TV series! This figure contains two optional face pieces, seven optional right hands, six optional left hands, optional arm pieces (R / L), a microphone piece, and a Dragon Ball object (three-star ball when Shenron is summoned).

S.H.MonsterArts Burning GodzillaRVP: 90.00 USDAvailable in June 2020

EasyAzon

Burning Godzilla, who was seen in the final climate scene of “Godzilla Kind of the Monsters”, joins the S.H. MonsterArts line! With S.H. MonsterArts King Gidorah (sold separately) and Mothra & Rodan (sold separately), fans can reenact the final battle in the movie.

S.H.Figuarts Iron Spider Final Battle Edition – Avengers: EndgameR RRP: USD 92.00

Available in July 2020

The hugely popular newest member of the team, Iron Spider, will be completely redesigned for this new release! The highly detailed and flexible figure is modeled so that it looks exactly like in the final battle of “Avengers: Endgame”. The figure contains an optional head, three pairs of optional eyes, four pairs of optional hands, two web shooting hands, spider web effect parts, a set of spider legs, a nano glove and a Tamashii STAGE connector.

FiguartsZERO Gilgamesh · MSRP: 100.00 USD · Available in May 2020

The hit series “Fate / Grand Order – Absolute Demonic Battlefront: Babylonia” extends the Bandai Spirits collection line – FiguartsZERO! These fixed pose figures show cool moments from each figure’s famous scenes! Dynamic sculpting and many effects parts capture the thrill in three dimensions! This statue figure comes with a stage.

FiguartsMini Fate / Grand Order Mash KyrielightRRP: 30.00 USDAvailable in April 2020

Tamashii Nations is proud to launch its new FiguartsMini brand with Fate / Grand Order – Absolute Demonic Battlefront: Babylonia, which started streaming in October 2019! This figure contains an optional right hand, a shield and a stage.

FiguartsMini Fate / Grand Order GilgameshRRP: 30.00 USDAvailable in April 2020

Tamashii Nations is proud to present its new brand “FiguartsMini” with “Fate / Grand Order – Absolute Demonic Battlefront: Babylonia!” To bring to the market. This figure contains an optional left hand with an ax, an optional hand with a stone slab and a stage.

FiguartsMini Fate / Grand Order IshtarR UVP: 30.00 USDAvailable in April 2020

Tamashii Nations is proud to present its new brand “FiguartsMini” with “Fate / Grand Order – Absolute Demonic Battlefront: Babylonia!” To bring to the market. This figure contains an optional right hand, Maanna, and two levels.

Bandai hobby

Bandai Hobby Pokémon Model Kits Various CharactersAvailable in May 2020

The “PokePla” kits (Pokémon Plastic Models) combine legendary characters from one of the most popular entertainment and video game brands in the world with the renowned know-how of Bandai Spirits Hobby in the area of ​​model building and manufacturing. The line starts with kits for Pikachu, Mewtwo and Evee. Additional kits will be added in 2020.

Pikachu $ 8.00

Two $ 10.00

Evee $ 10.00

Bandai boy toy

Bandai Boys Toys Kivat Belt “Kamen Rider Kiva” · RRP: USD 320.00 · Available from April 2020

We present the latest CSM (Complete Selection Modification), the Kivat Belt from Kiva! This CSM is delivered with Kivat and six Fuestles. This article is also compatible with the CSM Tatsulot and allows the two devices to talk to each other and use voice activation features.

Flame toy

Catch special revelations for the new Beast Wars and Transformers Victory Leo Kuro Kara Kuri model kits from Flame Toys.

Flame toy transformers Optimus Prime Kuro Kara Kuri · MSRP: 450.00 € · Available now!

Optimus Prime, the leader of the heroic Autobots, is trapped in the eternal battle against the evil Decepticons. With his strong moral character, excellent leadership and strong sense of honor and justice, he continuously fights against the devilish leader of the Decepticon, Megatron.

Standing 21 cm, packed with 5 LED units in the body, this movable figure is packed with accessories; consisting of 2 small swords, 2 small axes, a short cannon, a large sword and 6 pairs of hands. This incredibly detailed, articulated figure also has 3 interchangeable faces to convey different emotions to the Autobot leader.

Storm collectibles

Experience multiple world premieres for new Storm Collectibles characters based on characters from Mortal Kombat, Darkstalker, Streets of Rage and others!

Storm Collectibles Bane “Injustice: Gods Among Us” 1/12 Scale Acton Figure

MSRP: 95.00 USD · Available now!

After Superman’s defeat, Bane was betrayed by the regime and relentlessly persecuted by Batman. After spending most of his life in prison, he is determined to take revenge on his former regime masters and transform Gotham into a city where his rule is the law. Product features: 3 pairs of interchangeable hands and a fully mobile body. The figure has incredible sculptures and details.

Storm Collectibles Scorpion “Mortal Kombat 3” action figure in 1:12 scale · MSRP: 70.00 USD

Now available!

“Come here!” Scorpion Hanzo Hasashi was once a member of the Japanese Shirai Ryu Ninja clan. Given the Scorpion’s name for deadly combat skills, his life was blessed with glorious battles on behalf of his Grand Master. His characteristic trait is his spear and hellfire. When his mask is removed, his head is a (flaming) skull. Scorpion is a fan favorite. The product has a redesigned body with highly flexible joints. The accessories include an interchangeable face / skull mask, 2 pairs of interchangeable hands, a battle ax, a scorpion spear and 3 blood effects.

You can find out everything Bandai Namco and Bluefin have to offer from February 22-25 at booth # 5332 at Toy Fair 2020 at the Jacob K. Javitz Convention Center in Manhattan, NY.

