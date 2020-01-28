advertisement

Two new “Transformers” projects are being developed at the same time because Paramount Pictures wants to revise the franchise according to a person with project knowledge.

Joby Harold (“Army of the Dead”) and James Vanderbilt (“Zodiac”) will write the film. The details of the plot are kept secret and there are currently no directors tied to the two.

For years, “Transformers” was the ultimate franchise that was safe from criticism. Reviews of films such as “Revenge of the Fallen” and “Dark of the Moon” were mostly negative, but fans and families flocked to the conclusion each summer that one of these films was worth over $ 1 billion each.

“Transformers” peaked in 2011 with its third installment, “Dark of the Moon,” at $ 1.12 billion. This year, Paramount led all studios with $ 1.95 billion domestically with a 19.2 percent market share.

“The Last Knight” was the first film in the series to gross less than $ 200 million domestically and was Paramount’s top release in 2017, in which the studio only sold $ 534 million with one Market share of only 4.8 percent.

Bumblebee’s director, Travis Knight, grossed $ 127.2 million domestically and $ 340.8 million overseas with an estimated gross budget of $ 135 million worldwide. “Bumblebee” achieved a franchise record of 93 percent with “Rotten Tomatoes”.

Kapold / Perrone Entertainment and Goodman Schenkman replayed Harold, who worked on the last two “John Wick” films. Vanderbilt was the co-author of the Andrew Garfield films “Amazing Spider-Man” and the Netflix hit “Murder Mystery” (Adam Sandler). Vanderbilt is revised by UFUSE Management and McKuin Frankel.

All 6 “Transformers” films with the worst rating, including “Bumblebee”

“Transformers” is probably the strangest and craziest big movie franchise – an admirable thing if you’re a lover of action-packed genre trash like me. “Bumblebee” is a departure from the Michael Bay films because it is generally quieter and more normal. How can the prequel hold its own against the past decade of Bay’s robotic madness?

6. “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” (2009)

Everything about this is just … too much. And the Arcee (RC) Twins, including the Racial Caricature Bots, are simply inexcusable.

5. “Transformers: Age of Extinction” (2014)

Michael Bay’s libertarian screed is amusing enough, but somehow frustratingly simple. We prefer these films to wallow in government paranoid conspiracy theories.

4. “Transformers: The Last Knight” (2017)

The most incomprehensible of the “Transformers” films, but also the funniest – not least thanks to Anthony Hopkins, who had the absolute time of his life. It is also possibly the most visually striking of all Michael Bay films.

3. “Transformers” (2007)

By the standards of this franchise, the first film was the closest to the “normal” film. It’s wonderful, but not over the top.

2. “Hummel” (2018)

It’s cooler, more coherent, and generally more reasonable than the others. And yes, it’s wonderful. Hailee Steinfeld is a miracle of how she can create all of the emotions that work against a CGI robot.

1. “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” (2011)

The third film, however, is exaggerated, with a third act that is only a good hour of urban robot warfare. On top of that, John Malkovich is weird and Frances McDormand is the government’s stooge. Finally, the treacherous Leonard Nimoy bot tries to start the apocalypse from Trump Tower in Chicago – in 2017, no other “Transformers” film is as correct.

