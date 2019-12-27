advertisement

A weekly view of the Bucks County Area High School Boys’ basketball

Ron Morris is a graduate of Bensalem. He is also a bensalem teacher.

He played basketball for Bensalem and was an assistant coach among several previous coaches.

When he had the chance to take over the program as head coach in this offseason, Morris seized the opportunity.

“I’ve been on the team for almost 15 years,” said Morris. “Just wait for the moment. Trainer (Mike) McCabe did a great job, Trainer (John) Mullin and before him Trainer (Sheldon) Per.

“You were great mentors. You helped me with that. As a first year coach, there are a lot of things you don’t understand. These guys helped me tremendously.”

The adjustment seems to be going smoothly. The Owls, with almost a completely new team that went 14: 8 and lost in the first round of District One playoffs, are 6-1 in the Christmas break, with the only defeat going to a Coatesville team that a District runner-up and state semifinalist last season.

Senior Jeremiah Alexander is the only starter to return, while others like top scorer James Ashford, Aaron Sanders and Travis Robinson have played a prominent role on both ends of the floor.

“We are a young, inexperienced team, but we learn and we grow every day,” said Morris. “It’s fun to coach these kids. You just listen and do whatever I ask. They make my job easy because they don’t care who gets the glory. “

One thing these players and their new head coach understand is what it means to play in Bensalem

“It is very proud,” said Morris. “I grew up in Bensalem. I am a teacher here. We are a close-knit group, we are a worker. We just want to prove to everyone that we are on the pitch. “

Bensalem hosts the annual Dick Dougherty Memorial Tournament on Friday and Saturday. It starts with a game against Engineering & Sciences at 7:30 a.m., while Upper Darby and Lincoln play in the previous game.

Fast start for the titans

Another team that started the season with many questions was Central Bucks South. The Titans lost almost all of a team that went 17-8, but quickly rebuilt and are off to a 6-1 start.

Aside from Alex Dietz, the first-team all-conference keeper, trainer Jason Campbell and his team knew that this team would look very different.

“In the spring when we first met after last year’s eight senior team graduated, I scratched my head and thought we wouldn’t win more than seven or eight games,” said Campbell after his team last week had won against Souderton.

“Because we didn’t build that chemistry. Now five of them were juniors at JV. I did it for a reason so they could play together. Then you add a few more people. So we fought in spring.

“I think it was midsummer, we were in Alvernia (team camp of the university) and we had the opportunity to stay four nights and we hung out and got to know each other. And you saw the chemical building and then you saw how the boys believed in my coaching and what we could do on the pitch. “

In addition to Dietz, six other seniors – Zach O’Connor, Mike Waltrich, John Hackendahl, Josh Consoletti, Josiah Harrison and Nick Wursta – not only play serious minutes for the first time at university, but also make an important contribution.

“You’re hungry,” said Campbell. “Mike Waltrich was great for us off the bench. … He’s a kid who wants to start, but he’s great off the bench. Its firepower is an elevator. Not many teams have a man like Mike from the bank. Josiah Harrison, another child who gives us minutes, is playing for South for the first time. He did it as a senior.

“I have to say that our bankers know that each game will advance one of them. That’s how we win. If you get more bank points than the other team’s bank, you have a good chance of winning games. Our people understand that. You are so selfless. “

South will play at Holy Ghost Prep’s Jack Schott Memorial Holiday Tournament on Friday and Saturday, and will face John Bartram at 5:00 p.m. Holy Ghost Prep plays Harry S. Truman in the late game.

