Motor vehicles in a traffic jam on one of the streets of Kampala. (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – The 1998 Traffic and Road Safety (Amendment) Bill, if passed, will go a long way in reducing the high rate of road accidents, which could result in around 10 fatalities per day.

Legislators debating the report of the physical infrastructure committee supported the proposals in the bill, saying it will finally put an end to bad practices such as talking on the cell phone while driving, speeding and driving without permit.

MEPs also supported the proposal in the bill which imposes chain sanctions against taxi operators and boda boda drivers.

“The indiscipline of taxi drivers is unseemly; we should impose harsh penalties on the reckless and everyone should have permits, “said Fredrick Angura, Tororo South

He called on the government to use data from traffic cameras to scold bad drivers.

The member for the Municipality of Kasese, the Honorable Robert Franco Centenary, said that most of the members here have cars with scratches from careless motorcycle drivers; they stay left, right and center ”.

Hon. Esiangu Kenneth of Soroti County added that most accidents are caused by reckless boda boda riders and that few regulations have been put in place.

The House proposed that motorcycles having become a common form of transportation, the new law should clearly state the regulations.

Minister of State for Minerals, the Hon Sarah Opendi said that the misconduct that occurs under traffic cameras without attracting the actions of law enforcement.

“We have had traffic light accidents and nothing has been done,” she said.

Members also supported the driving license instructors’ proposal, knowing that many drivers are not properly trained.

“We also need trainers of driving school instructors.

The Department of Public Works must have an institution for driver instructors who will then pass the knowledge on to the learners, “said the Honorable Patrick Oshabe, County of Kassanda.

The bill also aims to introduce the obligation for persons engaged in the repair of motor vehicles, manufacturers or dealers of new, used or reconditioned motor vehicles to obtain a license issued by the Chief Licensing Officer.

Hon. Ssekitoleko said that some stakeholders in the motor vehicle repair industry said that the proposed amendment was unfair, discriminatory and an attempt to double tax service providers.

“However, the Committee approves the proposed amendment as it aims to ensure that repair facilities, manufacturers or dealers of new, used or reconditioned motor vehicles are regulated for increased road safety,” said Ssekitoleko adding that “this will allow the government to curb the theft and rampant sale of stolen motor vehicles in the country.”

