‘Little America’ – January 17, 2020

The Big Sick co-writers (and husband and wife) Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon developed this series for Apple TV Plus with Lee Eisenberg and Alan Yang (“ Master of None ”), former screenwriter and producer of “ Office ”. . It is a series of anthology that follows the experience of American immigrants with stories ranging from elevation to comedy. The show has already received a critical score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the highest rated TV series from Apple since its launch in November. It has also already been renewed for a second season, so it certainly looks promising.

TV shows and movies now available on Apple TV Plus:

‘Servant’

“The Morning Show”

‘See’ – Season 1

‘For all humanity’

“Dickinson”

“The truth be told”

‘Ghost writer’

‘Helpsters’

“Snoopy in Space shorts”

“Oprah Book Club”

“The documentary on the queen of elephants”

‘Hala’ (Movie)

