James May: Our Man in Japan – January 3

By embarking on his first solo adventure Prime Video in an epic six-part series, James May travels by land, sea, air and karting to discover what makes Japan. In this unique series of travelogues, we see James and his team exposed to the traditional and modern aspects of this incredible country.

TP Final Cup – January 3

Prime members can watch and enjoy the ATP Cup from Friday January 3 to Sunday January 12, 2020 in the UK and Ireland. Andy Murray is confirmed to play in the GB team with Tim Henman as captain. You can watch Britain take on Bulgaria in their first group game on Amazon Prime Video.

Prime members in the UK and Ireland have exclusive access to live tennis matches with the US Open, 37 ATP tournaments and WTA 2020 tournaments, allowing customers to watch the best of female and male tennis in one place for the first time.

Ilana Glazer: The planet is burning – January 3

The first stand-up special of Ilana Glazer, nominated for the Emmy Awards, will present Ilana’s reflections on homophobes and the Nazis, how bad the razors of women are and what a joke the patriarchy. Ilana Glazer is co-creator, screenwriter, director, executive producer and star of the critically acclaimed series “ Broad City ”, which was nominated by the Writers Guild of America for the best comedy series.

Treadstone – January 10

Producers of the Bourne franchise, “ Treadstone ” explores the original story and current actions of Operation Treadstone, the infamous and secret CIA Black Ops program that uses behavior modification to transform recruits into almost superhuman murderers. The first season of the series will follow sleeping agents around the world as they are mysteriously “awakened” to resume their deadly missions.

Star Trek: Picard – January 24

This highly anticipated series will be presented worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on Friday January 24, 2020. It presents Sir Patrick Stewart resuming his emblematic role of Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons in ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation ‘”. The new series will follow this popular character in the next chapter of his life. Alongside Stewart,’ Star Trek: Picard ‘will also feature Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway and Evan Evagora.

Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer – January 31

A five-part docuseries that reframe the crimes of famous serial killer Ted Bundy from a female perspective, discovering the disturbing and profound way in which his pathological hatred of women collided with cultural wars and the feminist movement of the years 1970, culminating in what is perhaps the most infamous saga of the true crime of our time.

The series is grounded in the story of Bundy’s longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kendall and her daughter Molly, who, after nearly 40 years of silence, share their experiences with disturbing new details about Bundy, the attraction inconceivable he had on women and an abundant archive of family photos never seen before.

