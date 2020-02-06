advertisement

Even fiery opponents of Tesla would have to admit that the company has tilted the entire car industry in a relatively short time. Thanks to the success of the growing range of Tesla vehicles, the company not only normalized the idea of ​​an electric car, but also accelerated the acceptance of electric cars around the world. The success of Tesla, in turn, eventually led to traditional car makers such as Porsche and BMW seeing EVs as a threat and something worth investing in.

One of the most important factors behind Tesla’s success is the company’s willingness to think outside the box. We saw this with the digital dashboard that was introduced on the Model S and, more recently, with the lack of an instrument panel on the Model 3. Say what you want about Tesla, but the company is not afraid of well-established design principles such as the is about the driving experience.

In view of this, keeping an eye on Tesla patents is always interesting, as it can sometimes give us sneak previews of features that future Tesla vehicles may have to offer. And because Tesla is not afraid to make risky and controversial design decisions, even some of Tesla’s more bizarre patent applications are worth considering.

That said, Electrek points us to a new patent application from Tesla, in which the company can re-think the type of functions that could be built into a steering wheel. The patent is particularly interesting in view of the lack of an instrument panel on the Model 3, which means that the steering wheel of that car in particular could certainly benefit from the futuristic steering wheel.

The patent in question, which contains a steering wheel with two touch screen interfaces on either side, reads in part:

The user interface of the steering wheel may additionally include indicators mounted on a lower portion of the steering wheel indicative of a selected gear engagement of the vehicle. The user interface may, for example, provide illuminated indications for switching on the parking, reverse, neutral or driving mode. Additionally or optionally, the controller may include RFID detection and NFC activation functionality.

A patent drawing of a redesigned steering wheel can be seen below:

Note that Tesla proposes that drivers can switch via the touchscreen shown above. The full patent, initially filed last summer and published today, can be viewed here thanks to Electrek.

Image source: Tesla

