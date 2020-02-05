advertisement

VANCOUVER – B.C. Health officials believe that a woman in the fifties in the Vancouver area got the new corona virus.

The provincial health official says the woman is at home in a stable condition, which also includes a small number of her family members from Hubei Province, China.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said on February 4 that it was a suspected case of the virus until positive test results returned from samples sent to the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg, which she expected.

Hubei, particularly the city of Wuhan, is the center of the outbreak in China.

The patient was examined in the hospital after getting sick a few days ago, Henry said, and tests for the new coronavirus returned positive on February 3.

She said a small number of family members from China also live with the woman.

If the case is confirmed, it would be the fifth case in Canada, another case in B.C. and three in Ontario.

“This case is not unexpected. It shows us that our system works, that we find people, that we can judge them safely in the hospital, ”said Henry at a press conference.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said health officials are taking all necessary steps to support the woman and also to ensure that the people she may have been in contact with are also safe.

The woman’s family members left Wuhan before the Chinese government introduced travel restrictions, Henry said, and they kept contact with people outside the home to a minimum.

Vancouver Coastal Health is tracking anyone the woman has had close contact with before contacting someone who may have been more peripheral, Henry said.

In a joint statement, Dix and Henry said the risk of the virus spreading within B.C. stays low.

The transmission of the new corona virus depends on the proximity to someone who is infected, said Henry.

“It’s very different when you live with someone in a household than when you walk your dog down the street every now and then,” she said.

A charter plane for Canadians in China is expected to depart on February 6th. As of February 4, 308 Canadians have asked for help to leave the country, but the plane can only accommodate about 250 passengers.

Henry said it is estimated that about a third of the passengers will return on the flight to BC. after a 14 day isolation period at Canadian Forces Base Trenton.

The plane is scheduled to fill up at Vancouver International Airport, she said, and officials are preparing for the event that someone needs to be taken off the plane before heading on to Ontario.

Canadian armed forces medical personnel will be on board the flight from China, and the aircraft will provide a separate isolation area in the event that a passenger develops symptoms during the flight, Henry said.

To prevent the transmission of the virus, Henry advised people to wash their hands regularly, cover their mouth when coughing, and stay at home in the event of illness. She also urged everyone who has been in Hubei Province for the past two weeks to stay away from other people until the virus’s incubation period has ended and to contact health officials if they have symptoms.

