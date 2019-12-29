advertisement

29 December 2019

It sounds like a script for a new science fiction film. An international team of scientists is racing to Antarctica. Once arrived, they drill a jet of hot water through half a kilometer of ice and then enlarge the hole so that they can put a high-tech submarine in the shape of a torpedo in the water under the ice to see why the ice is melting faster and faster. Once the hole is open, they only have a limited time to complete the insertion before it freezes again.

But it’s not a movie script. The submarine is real and the team of scientists has already reached the Thwaites Glacier, one of the most remote locations on the most remote continents in the world. They drag high-tech sledges across the ice to determine exactly where it leaves the country and starts floating on the Southern Ocean around Antarctica.

Recent research suggests that the Thwaites glacier has already lost 540 billion tons of water in the last 40 years and that melting is accelerating, according to a report in The Guardian. “There are several glaciers in Antarctica that do similar things, but this is what we are most concerned about,” says David Vaughan, scientific director of the British Antarctic Survey, and part of the UK-US joint research team. . “The goal is to do it as quickly as possible. All this happens within three to four days. They really can’t afford to mess around, “adds Vaughan. The researchers will be on the glacier until March of next year.

The Thwaites glacier is about the size of Florida. Earlier this year, using ground radar, NASA scientists discovered a huge cave two-thirds the size of Manhattan and 300 meters high at the bottom of the glacier. The theory is that warmer water accumulates under the glacier and works just like the pan of boiling water that people used to put in the freezer compartment of their fridge to defrost them. (Many of you are too young to remember a time before frost-free refrigerators became the norm.)

“No one has ever been able to drill through the ice near where it starts to float and that is the critical point,” Vaughan tells The Guardian. “If everything goes according to plan, they will drill the hole and clear it until it is approximately 50 cm wide and then lower in the autonomous submersible vehicle. That actually enters the cavity and returns images in real time so that they can navigate it to the point where the ice starts to float. “

The submarine is just over 10 feet long and is equipped with high-definition cameras, sonar and instruments for monitoring the water flow, salinity, oxygen and temperature. These can determine how much fresh water flows away under the ice shelf. The robotic submarine will also taste the sandy sediment shed in the water while the glacier grinds over the rock plate on which it sits. The data will be used in computer models to refine predictions about the fate of the glacier and the magnitude of the sea level rise that melting will produce.

The melting of the Thwaites glacier is already responsible for around 4% of the global sea level rise. If all the ice in the glacier were to melt, the average sea level would rise more than 2 feet. That’s bad, but the real concern is that it stops other domestic glaciers and prevents them from reaching the ocean where the melting begins. If all that ice melted inland, the sea level would rise about 7 feet, destroying coastal areas around the world.

“When the Thwaites glacier melts by itself, we see a rise in sea level around our own coast,” says Vaughan. “We are not saying that it will happen in the next 100 years, but it could certainly start in that period. We will look at the flow of ice and see how it is affected, for example by tidal changes. All those things tell us about sensitivity of the system for small failures, which can be major failures in the future if the ice shelf melts. This is all about sea level rise. That’s why we’re here. “

If the researchers have the same results as those who study the ice cap in the Arctic, the pace of change can accelerate much faster than anyone realizes.

