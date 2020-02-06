advertisement

Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar believes new striker Rakish Bingham will add “rhythm and power” to the team.

The Tangerines today confirmed the signing of former Hamilton Accies frontman for an agreement, initially, until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old Englishman had his contract with Doncaster Rovers terminated last week, releasing him to move to Tannadice outside the transfer window.

advertisement

Bingham played for Doncaster as recently as the Coventry City game on January 18 and should therefore be ready to head straight into the Tangerines’ next Alloa game a week tomorrow.

He met his new United teammates in training this morning.

Asghar said: “Rakish is someone we tried to sign last January, so we are delighted to have him come to United.

“He has rhythm, power and extensive experience in both the Scottish Premiership and the English leagues.

“Rakish is here initially until the summer to extend the contract beyond.”

advertisement