Champion Chelsea will complete the signing of the center of the transfer market in January, according to Sky Sports.

According to Sky Sports experienced journalist Kaveh Solokholi, the brokers executing the deal are confident that the transfer will pass.

The center of the question turned out to be from the Premier League rival team.

Chelsea’s head coach Frank Lampard has given priority to his defense as this month is the focus of the transfer, and it is not surprising that the Blues were struggling in the defensive this season.

The Blues have conceded 29 league goals this season, which has made them the eighth best defensive record in the league, which is not so good, especially if their defensive record is compared to Leicester City, Liverpool and Manchester City. with

The main transfer target for Chelsea’s defensive front is Nathan Acne, who was their former player until the Dutchman signed for Bournemouth in 2017 after a six-month loan spell at Vitality Stadium.

He was signed by Bournemouth for just £ 20m, and the Dutch international has been their best center since signing.

In addition to Ake, Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard also wants to sign Leicester City left-back Ben Jillvell, but will have to wait until the summer.

