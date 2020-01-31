advertisement

Before the enormous win of her first Grand Slam event came to an end, Alex Eala had only two things in mind: rice and grilling: “Oh, I will definitely eat something tonight,” said 14-year-old Eala Inquirer when asked how she would celebrate winning the Australian Open double on Friday.

Rice and barbecue happen to be the favorite food combination of the young tennis star, who admitted to still being “shocked” after she and Indonesian partner Priska Nugroho won the title at Court No. 13 of Melbourne Park.

Eala, the number 9 junior doubles in the world, and Nugroho dominated Ziva Falkner from Slovenia and Matilda Mutavdzic from Great Britain with 6: 1 and 6: 2. On the way to the final, the two crashed against Kamilla Bartone from Latvia and Linda in the semifinals Fruhvirtova from the Czech Republic (1-6, 7-5, 10-8).

“I’m just very, very happy. It’s unreal,” said Eala, who played in the stands with her whole family, including father Mike, mother Rizza, and brother Miko.

Both Alex and Miko are scientists at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain. The world’s number 1, Nadal, even took the time to speak to her in the Players’ Lounge right after she reached the third round in singles.

She finally dropped the match the following day. However, their partnership with 16-year-old Nugroho, who won several ITF titles last year, was unstoppable and eventually spawned the country’s first Junior Grand Slam title since 2009, when Francis Casey Alcantara and Hsieh Cheng-peng of Chinese Taipei at the top were boys also doubled at the Australian Open.

“It was not an easy game, we just did very well and kept our energy high and stayed positive,” added Eala. Her latest accomplishments are expected to attract even more attention, especially after she was included in the five “Players You Should See at Junior Draws” on the Australian Open website.

The article written by David Cox called Eala a “Nadal protege”. “At 14, Eala is four years younger than many of her rivals,” wrote Cox.

“But her talent has already been recognized by the Rafael Nadal Academy, where she is a full-time scientist.” Eala and Nuroho also pooled the French pair Aubane Droguet and Selena Janicijevic, 7-6 (2), 6-2, in the quarter-finals.

On the way there, the couple defeated the French Julie Belgraver and the Slovenian Pia Lovric (6: 2, 4: 6, 11: 9) in the second round and Elina Avanesyan from Russia and Lyubov Kostenko from Ukraine in the first round.

Meanwhile, Sofia Kenin enjoys the bright lights and the big city, which is why she wants to live in Manhattan one day and maybe explains why she is successful on the Grand Slam stage. “Maybe because of” Gossip Girl “. I love New York. I just love it there,” said the 21-year-old American. All of Fifth Avenue. All of these stores. I am a chic girl. I like these stores and live life. “

Kenin is the focus of the Australian Open, where she will face the two-time main champion and former No. 1 Garbiñe Muguruza in the final on Saturday.

“I don’t want to defend myself against her. She can really put the ball down. She’s really aggressive,” said Kenin. “I have a feeling that it will be who controls the points more, who dictates. Of course, the defense will obviously help.”

This is the 14th Kenin debut in a slam title fight. She had never completed the fourth round before. But her robust and varied style wore her 15-year-old star Coco Gauff and Ash Barty in Melbourne Park in week 2.

“You don’t experience that very often. Of course I will enjoy it. It’s so exciting. In the truest sense of the word butterflies,” said Kenin, the words gushing out of her mouth as fast as her legs carry her around a place I’m just going to focus on what I have to do, my game. I go there. It’s time to shine. “- With a report from AP

