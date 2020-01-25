advertisement

The Whistler Cup unveiled a new name sponsor on January 21.

O2E Brands has been announced as the new title sponsor of the race, which will be held from April 16th to 19th this year.

Race director Christine Cogger could not confirm how long the agreement would last, although she called it a “significant relationship”.

advertisement

Alexander best sets new career

The Whistler Mountain Ski Club (WMSC) alumni, Cameron Alexander, cracked his first FIS World Cup Top 30 in Wengen (Switzerland) on January 18.

When Alexander raced down the run, he drove number 19 to 19th. 42, 1.57 seconds behind winner Beat Feuz from Switzerland. The Italian Dominik Paris came second, the German Thomas Dressen third.

“It feels really good to go out today and get my first World Cup points. It’s definitely a real boost in confidence for the rest of the season, and I can’t wait to continue in Kitzbühel next week,” said Alexander in a publication ,

Other Canadian participants were Ben Thomsen (28th), Alexander’s WMSC colleague James Crawford (38th), Jeffrey Read (48th) and Sam Mulligan (54th).

Canucks was unable to complete two more races on the weekends.

In the alpine combination on January 17, the Austrian Matthias Meyer prevailed against the French Alexis Pinturault and Victor Muffat-Jeandet, while the Frenchman Clement Noel came out on top in the slalom on January 19, ahead of the Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen and the Russian Alexander Khoroshilov ,

On January 19, Erin Mielzynski finished 30th in the parallel giant slalom for women in Sestriere, Italy. Clara Direz from France secured the victory, while the Austrian Elisa Moerzinger and the Italian Marta Bassino completed the podium. No Canadian completed two runs in the giant slalom on January 18. Italian Federica Brignone and Slovak Petra Vlhova took the win, while American Mikaela Shiffrin was just 0.01 seconds behind.

Three medals for Canadians in Nakiska

Reece Howden’s first career FIS World Cup victory led the Canadian striker on January 18 during a cross action on home soil in the Nakiska ski area.

Howden shared the podium with Canuck Kevin Drury, who finished second, and German Daniel Bohnacker, who finished third.

“I tried to drive out of the gate as hard as I could on every descent and to drive better than the people next to me. In the final I just treated it like all the other heats of the day. It didn’t penetrate.” “Until the last feature I was on my way to a win! It’s huge,” Howden said in a release.

Brady Leman won the small final and finished fifth overall, while Kristofor Mahler was 14th, Christopher Del Bosco 31st, Gavin Rowell 32nd, Carson Cook 35th, Ned Ireland 37th Place took, Callum McEwen took 39th place and Phillip Tremblay took 40th place.

In the women’s category, the British Phelan was on the podium behind the Swedish Sandra Naeslund, the Swiss Fanny Smith in third place. Whistler’s Marielle Thompson won the small final and finished fifth, while Abby McEwen finished ninth, India Sherret 14th, Zoe Chore 15th, Antoinette Tansley 16th and Alexa Velcic 17th.

Peiffer starts the FWT season as 11th

Whistler Freeride Club alum Tom Peiffer started the 2020 Freeride World Tour season in the middle of the field.

At the first event of the year in Hakuba, Japan, Peiffer finished eleventh in the 23-man field of ski men. The American Drew Tabke took the win and prevailed against the New Zealander Hank Bilous and the Swede Reine Barkered.

Gaskell podiums on the Alpe di Siusi

Canadian Elena Gaskell celebrated her third appearance on the FIS World Cup podium of her young career in Alpe di Siusi, Italy on January 18.

The 18-year-old took third place in the slopestyle competition and, with 79.68 points, was 6.45 points behind the American Caroline Claire. The Norwegian Johanne Killi took second place.

The only other Canadian on the women’s side, Olivia Asselin, turned 15.

For men, Etienne Geoffroy Gagnon was the best Canadian with a solid sixth place. The Norwegian Birk Ruud prevailed against the Swiss Fabian Boesch and the American Colby Stevenson. Other Canadians in action were: Edouard Therriault (27th); Noah Porter McLennan (28th); and Mark Hendrickson (32nd).

Canadian bobsled riders just missed the World Cup podium

The Canadian bobsleigh duo Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski were in the IBSF World Cup without medal in Innsbruck (Austria) on January 18.

The couple were 0.26 seconds behind the winners Mariama Jamanka and Annika Drazek from Germany and only 0.04 seconds behind the third-placed Kaillie Humphries and Sylvia Hoffmann from the USA. Laura Nolte and Erline Nolte from Germany finished second. Two more Canadian sleds competed, with Cynthia Appiah and Dawn Edith Richardson Wilson finishing 10th and Melissa Lotholz and Janine McCue finishing 15th.

On January 19, the sled piloted with Justin Kripps took fifth place in the men’s four-man race. The four was 0.69 seconds behind the German sled piloted by Francesco Friedeich, who won. Johannes Lochner’s German team came second, while the American Hunter Church slipped to third place.

The top five were a catch-up race for Kripps, who finished 12th in the two-man race with Benjamin Coakwell on January 18. Friedrich and Thorsten Margis took the win, while Briton Brad Hall and Greg Cackett came second and German Richard Oelsner and Tobias Schneider came third.

In skeleton action, Mirela Rahneva achieved the best Canadian result of the weekend and finished seventh in the women’s race on January 17, 0.59 seconds behind the German winner Jacqueline Loelling. Austrian Janine Flock came second and American Megan Henry third. Other Canadians were Jane Channell (13th) from North Vancouver and Madison Charney (17th).

The Canadian men fought with Kyle Murray and Kevin Boyer in 23rd and 24th place respectively. Latvia’s Martins Dukurs won against South Korean Sungbin Yun and Russian Alexander Tretiakov.

WMSC skiers are on the podium twice at Panorama

Whistler Mountain Ski Club (WMSC) competitors won two medals and almost had more at Panorama Mountain Resort from January 9-12 during the four-day FIS races.

Both podium finishes took place on the second day, with Julia Ross finishing third in the women’s giant slalom and Ryuji Gaman finishing third with the men, with WMSC graduate and BC ski team member Tait Jordan winning the latter.

Both Ross and Gaman were the best WMSC representatives in Day 1 Giant Slalom when both finished fourth while Jordan finished second among men.

In day 3 slalom, Alyssa Emery was the best representative of the WMSC women in fifth place, while Kosuke Akita led the men in ninth place. WMSC graduate Nathan Romanin won the men’s race while Jordan finished second.

On the last day of the race, another slalom, Ross and Gaman, led the team again and finished fifth and seventh respectively. Romanin and Jordan were again the two leaders in the men’s competition.

Zeglinski is named Athlete of the Year

Whistler mountain biker Cathy Zeglinski will be recognized at the Sport BC Athlete of the Year Awards in March.

Zeglinski, along with Sookes athlete Myrtle Acton and Sidney triathlete Keith Evans, was named Master of the Year.

Zeglinski won her age group at the UCI Mountain Bike Masters World Championships in Mont Ste. Anne, Que. in August.

The awards will be presented on March 12th at the Vancouver Convention Center.

advertisement