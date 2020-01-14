advertisement

Few events outside the film universe have caught people’s attention like CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover. The storytelling, like the footage on the endgame scale, is epic. There are also leaks and glances behind the scenes as if we were dealing with Wonder Woman 1984 or The Batman.

Thanks to this, underdogs, usually Reddit, are pampered. A post there claims to have details of what happens in the two-part finale to the crisis and its aftermath.

The crisis comes to an end on Tuesday and Redditor “Superpyroman” has already seen Eps. 4 and 5, he breaks them open briefly. Warning, probably spoilers ahead, though you should walk up and down the usual grain of salt.

The remaining heroes, the Paragons, sent to the vanishing point by Pariah (formerly Harrison Wells), spent months in space. The lightning temporarily disappears, but it is clear how the Speed ​​Force can take everyone in the early morning.

You get involved in part four with anti-monitor. Our readers will remember the set video of a battle scene between him and all the heroes who went viral months ago – a scene that the Reddit post in the penultimate episode points to.

Everyone gets a pulse and Oliver Queen, who rose again as The Specter, defeats Anti-Monitor. Superpyroman calls the target “anti-climactic”. In the end, Anti-Monitor shrinks, but he’s still alive.

After Oliver’s work is done, he dies again after creating a new multiverse, which actually happened in the original comic. There was more than one earth after that, just not that many.

The new soils of the multiverse are numbered 1, 38, 2, 19, 9 and 21. Earths 38 and 1, on which Supergirl and Arrowverse continuity mainly take place, are “E-Prime”. Earths 9, 19, and 21 are home to the DC Universe originals (Titans, Swamp Thing, and Doom Patrol) – so each is available as a separate series, although Doom Patrol appears on Titans.

Stargirl speaking of DC Universe makes her debut. She and the Justice Society make their home on Earth-2, so separate from the others. Nevertheless, Stargirl is shared by the streaming service from CW and DC.

A version of the Justice League also emerges from the ashes. Consisting of Batwoman, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Flash, White Canary, Superman and Martian Manhunter.

Similar to the consequences of the decimation in Avengers: Infinity War, there are only a few left to remember what was. “Only the Paragons remember the previous multiverse,” wrote Superpyroman. A John, either Diggle or J’onnz, “restores most of people’s important memories.”

Lex Luthor makes it through the crisis and gains some level of victory by taking possession of the DEO. This concludes Crisis on Infinite Earths and Episode 5 and prepares the stage for the next phase of Arrowverse.

Here’s the full Reddit post:

The closing of Crisis will be broadcast on The CW tonight. We will see what is true and what is not.

Do you have any thoughts on the Crisis Crossover and what could we see tonight? Leave them down.

