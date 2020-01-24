advertisement

Welcome to another issue of Outlander Notes and to everyone’s surprise there are a few headlines galore! This time we’re looking at some activities for actors outside of the show, starting with a new musical venture by Sophie Skelton.

In a post on Instagram this week, Skelton presented Peter Yanowitz, a new collaborative song called “Martini Shot”. If you want to download / listen to it, you can download it using the link here. The song seems to be inspired by the time the actor spent in New York last year, and the title itself derives from the last shot of the day on a television / film set. (We would like to imagine that this is the case because everyone wants to have a drink afterwards.)

Sophie intends to donate the proceeds of the song to the British charity Mental Health. If you support their musical endeavors, make sure that some money is used for a good cause. Give it a try and enjoy! The song has a pretty cool mood …

For a little more Outlander video reporting, Be sure to read the latest information at the end of this article!

New Sam Heughan event!

Want to see Sam live in New York with Josh Horowitz? On February 6th there is the possibility to do this with a Happy Sad Confused event. This will be an in-depth conversation, and we value this type of interview far more than just the standard press tour for junkets or on the red carpet. You have a good chance of hearing from someone instead of making a few small noises about different things.

If you want tickets for the event, visit the link here. You are traveling fast, but there are still a few different places available at the time of this writing. This event takes place just over a week before the premiere of the fifth Outlander season on Starz on February 16.

As always, we are happy about some thoughts on this topic!

