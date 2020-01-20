advertisement

New Balance will shortly be launching an extensive footwear collection to celebrate.

According to the retailer Finish Line’s release calendar, the collection will feature classic silhouettes, including the 850, 574, 997S, and the Los Angeles Clippers basketball sneaker OMN1S by Kawhi Leonard.

Each sneaker has a dark blue lining with contrasting colors such as gray, red and gold. Each pair also has red laces to add extra contrast to the silhouettes. There are subtle details throughout the product image, including the word “Inspire” attached to the OMN1S midfoot strap. The 574, 997S, and OMN1S models have a navy blue midsole, while the 850 has a gold-speckled gray midsole. Below are detailed shots of each style.

The New Balance 574 “Month of Black History”

CREDIT: finish line

The New Balance 997S “Black History Month”.

CREDIT: finish line

The New Balance 850 “Black History Month”.

CREDIT: finish line

The New Balance OMN1S “Black History Month”.

CREDIT: finish line

While New Balance hasn’t yet officially unveiled its latest collection, Finish Line will be released on January 30th, just in time for Black History Month on February 1st and a week and a half after MLK Day celebrations on January 20th Newbalance.com sold and distributed in select New Balance retailers in the United States

