The deployment of smart highways will be halted until a safety review has taken place, the government said.

Grant Shapps, the Secretary of State for Transport, said he wanted to make sure all of the country’s highways are “as safe as possible” before starting a review in October of last year.

On Thursday, January 30, Shapps told the House of Commons that no new smart highway will be opened until the safety review is completed, reports NottinghamshireLive.

He said that an “evidence-based inventory” is underway on the security of the new technology to “get a much better result”.

Ghost Transport Minister Karl Turner had called on Shapps to remove the “deadly trap” freeways – which have no hard shoulders – after five people were killed in just 10 months along a 16-mile stretch of the M1.

A view of the M1 at junction 24.

(Image: Nottingham Post)

The announcement comes after the widow of a man killed on M1 recently set up a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds for a criminal investigation against Highways England.

Claire Mercer’s husband Jason was 44 when he was killed alongside Alexandru Murgeanu, 22, of Mansfield, after being hit by a truck near Junction 34 of the M1 in June last year.

Shapps said a £ 92m project in Kent would not be open to traffic before the review, and that the 6.5-mile section of the M20 which is being converted to a Smart Highway will not open in March as planned.

Responding to the news, Philip Gomm of the RAC Foundation’s automotive research charity said: “For safety reasons, this break is unquestionable.

“But that means that for M20 users – who have suffered delays not only because of this scheme, but also speed restrictions and lane closures linked to Brexit – the annoyance should continue.

“No one underestimates the complexity of these systems, but that underscores the need to design well the first time.”

Ms Mercer requests that legal action be taken against Highways England, with lawyers for Irwin Mitchell currently examining the matter.

She previously said, “It wasn’t until after Jason’s death, when I started researching what smart highways are and the different types that work, that I started to understand what they are. .

“Since then, I have been adamant: they are confusing, extremely dangerous and kill. To hear now that some of these deaths, including possibly Jason’s, could have been avoided if the promises had been kept is absolutely staggering. “

Her husband was killed on a highway that runs on all lanes, where the shoulder is used by traffic as a way to reduce congestion without widening the roadway.

When an accident occurs, a red X appears on a digital display above, while stationary traffic is detected by a surveillance system.

However, the live lane in which Jason and Mr. Murgeanu were on June 7 of last year did not close for traffic until six minutes after they allegedly had a minor accident.

Highways England has been contacted for comments.

.

