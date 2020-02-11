advertisement

The very popular pop radio station Z100 has just added songs by two very popular pop artists.

New York’s # 1 hit music station reports to the Add Board on February 11, confirming that Niall Horan’s “No Judgment” and Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” have been added to its official playlist.

Bieber’s song was also supported by the leading West Coast pop station 102.7 KIIS LA.

Both songs officially influence the format this week. Bieber’s single, which is already in the top 40 of the airplay, is expected to be the most added song of the week. The headline Planet shares its complete addition later Tuesday evening.

