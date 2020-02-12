He is a legend in the Irish music scene, and now the name of Sinead O’Connor has been immortalized in a purse.

The Dubliner, which also goes by the name of “Shuhada Sadaqat”, is involved in a new scholarship with the Dublin Music College BIMM.

She will help select the recipient of the Sinead O’Connor Scholarship, which will be awarded to a student for the BA (Hons) four-year undergraduate course in Modern Commercial Music.

Alumni of the college include Fontaines DC, The Murder Capital, Erica Cody and Craig Fitzgerald, leader of The Academic.

O’Connor said: “I am absolutely delighted to participate in this scholarship and I am looking forward to choosing the recipient. Thank you very much to the BIMM for the honor.”

The scholarship will start during the academic year 2020/21.

Downtown college teachers include Mark Greaney from JJ72, Dave Geraghty from Bell X1, and members from Delorentos and Villagers.

O’Connor will be undertaking a short Irish tour this summer.

(incorporated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5KuGUP-C9Ko (/ incorporated)

.