advertisement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to complete the selection process of national selectors by the end of this month.

CEO Sourav Ganguly announced on Monday that the newly formed three-member Cricket Advisory Committee – consisting of Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik – will begin interviewing shortly. “It should be ready this month,” said Ganguly.

However, Sportstar assumes that the formalities will only be completed after the Apex Council meeting on February 13 in Ahmedabad.

advertisement

“BCCI Secretary (Jay Shah) and Treasurer (Arun Singh Dhumal) are also currently in New Zealand, and the appointment process is expected to be completed when they return,” said one of the experts.

READ|

Maninder Singh and Sanjeev Sharma take part in the race for the selector job

After MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda have ended their term of office, the board of directors must select two candidates for the vacant positions. Although there is no official word yet, this publication anticipates that the board will abolish the zonal system of selecting national selectors.

However, there is no clarity about when the national women’s selection process will begin. It was found that around 38 candidates applied for the five vacancies. Last month, the board submitted applications for the five vacancies after the committee led by Hemlata Kala ended his term.

advertisement