SHAMOKIN, Pa. – In recent months, Shamokin has seen an increase in the number of people walking with shopping carts, so a supermarket has found a way to stop the problem.

The Weis Markets store in Shamokin recently unveiled new shopping carts that don’t work outside the store’s parking lot.

Driving around Shamokin, it’s hard to miss the shopping carts that have been left on people’s property and strewn through the streets and alleys.

“Although we make every effort in good faith to collect them everywhere, it is not always easy. The carts may be in private ownership, “said spokesperson Weis Markets Dennis Curtin.

Weis Markets does something to solve the problem. The store in Sixth and Walnut Streets in Shamokin has recently upgraded all its carts with a new security system. When a cart goes to the edge of the parking lot, it comes across something that looks like an electric fence for pets. The wheels lock, making the car immobile. An employee of Weis Markets must unlock the car before it can be used again.

“This ensures that the carts that customers see in this store stay on this lot,” says Curtin.

There are signs everywhere on the inside and outside to inform people about the new system.

Shoppers tell Newswatch 16 that they think the new car system is a good idea.

“I think it’s a great idea because no more shopping carts are lost,” said Faith Hornberger.

Curtin says that when a shopping cart is lost, this is a cost. The goal is to manage expenses to keep prices low for customers.

“The community has talked to us, they said this is a problem for us and we are trying to resolve their concerns.”

Weis Markets says that it has these shopping carts at some of its other stores and that the system works well.

