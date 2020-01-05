advertisement

Trae Young scored 41 points, the fifth time he scored 40 or more this season, and the Atlanta Hawks hung on to defeat the Indiana Pacers who visited 116-111 on Saturday.

Young scored 30 in the first half, and his basket with 1:22 left gave the Hawks a 113-109 lead that never gave up. Young made 3 of 4 free throws, a sandwich about a steal, in the final 4.5 seconds to seal the win.

Atlanta have won two of their last three games and cut a seven-match losing streak against the Pacific. Indiana has lost four of its last five games.

Young made the first nine hits of the night and finished 12 of 23 from the field, including 5-for-13 on 3-notes, with eight assists. Young became Atlanta’s first player with 30 first half points since Stephen Jackson in 2004. The Hawks also received a season-high 26 points from Kevin Huerter.

Indiana was led by Domantas Sabonis with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Justin Holiday added 18 points.

Atlanta came down to an 11-point lead midway through the first quarter and stretched it to 38-16. The Hawks finished the quarter with a 43-26 lead as Young scored 18 points on 6-for-6 shooting. Atlanta shot 71.4 percent for the quarter and scored its fourth most points of the season.

But the Hawks had their lead at 64-60 on interception thanks to Holiday’s 16 first half points.

The Pacers opened the second half with an 8-2 goal and took their first lead at 68-62 in a four-point play by T.J. Warren with 9:26 left. But the Hawks took a 96-95 lead late in the period when Huerter hit a 3-pointer with 23.4 seconds left.

The Pacers lost T.J. McConnell with a right foot rupture early in the fourth quarter.

Hawks played without three rules. John Collins was out with back pain. Jabari Parker, who returned on Friday, was out again with the right-hand impact that caused him to miss three games. Cam Reddish, who had started up front, was out with an arm injury.

Indiana played point guard Malcolm Brogdon for the second straight game. Injured left tackle Hamstring has kept Brogdon out for five of his last six games.

