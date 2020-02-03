advertisement

A new scholarship has been announced to celebrate a feminist milestone in a Perthshire residential school.

Glenalmond College has celebrated its 30th anniversary since it opened its doors to female students.

To commemorate the anniversary, the 173-year-old institution launched a new scholarship program, named after former director Elaine Logan – the first woman to become director of a mixed boarding school in Scotland.

Two scholarships will be offered to boys and girls to help them study in Glenalmond.

This is one of two new reward programs unveiled by the school. A new golf purse will also be offered to mark the centenary of the school’s nine-hole course.

The course was designed by Fife-born James Braid, who also planned the Queen’s course at Gleneagles and renovated the Carnoustie Golf Links open championship site in 1926.

In recent months, Glenalmond has invested heavily in its golf facilities, with a new indoor golf center with simulation screens. The new facility is part of the Glenamond Golf School, led by player and professional coach Tim Mitchell.

School principal Hugh Ouston, who took over after Ms. Logan’s departure in 2018, said he was delighted to announce the scholarships.

“Glenalmond has acquired an enviable reputation as a school that consistently delivers very good academic results, but what is important, our students also benefit from good training, thanks to a full educational experience,” he said. he declares.

“It is important that young people are able to devote themselves to other activities – to have fun in sport and music, to participate in school theater productions and to develop leadership skills.”

“Our scholarships reflect our desire to achieve this balance, so the students leave us ready to make the most of life’s opportunities.”

The school took a historic step to admit girls to its sixth form in 1990. It then agreed to take girls at all levels, after – as then director Ian Templeton then told the Courier – ” considerable pressure from existing and potential parents. “

There was also a strong argument for changing practical terms, allowing brothers and sisters to attend the same school.

