Samsung’s first outing in the world of folding phones did not go exactly as planned. Remember that the launch of Galaxy Fold was delayed a few months last year after almost every review unit was broken. The whole saga was embarrassing to say the least and cast a long shadow on the idea that foldable phones represented the wave of the future.

Personally, I have never seen the appeal of a foldable phone. From my point of view, a folding phone is similar to Google Glass in that it represents an intriguing concept without mainstream appeal. And although I appreciate companies like Samsung trying to come up with something original, a folding phone seems to me to be a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist.

That said, we are about a week away from the annual Unpacked event from Samsung, where we will take a closer look at the Galaxy Z Flip, the new version of Samsung on a folding smartphone.

The overall design of the Galaxy Z Flip is clearly a step higher than what we saw last year’s Galaxy Fold. And in case you missed it, a hands-on video of the Galaxy Z Flip surfaced this weekend. The Galaxy Fold was apparently a joke, but I can’t lie, the Galaxy Z Flip has aroused my interest.

After the video above went online, we now have some extra information about the Galaxy Z Flip after the device appeared on Geekbench. To this end, the next-generation Samsung foldable smartphone will have a Snapdragon 855 processor, 8 GB RAM and of course Android 10. We also see that Samsung’s new foldable is not nearly as powerful as 2020 flagship telephones, which should not come as a surprise.

Regarding a release date, we’ve seen rumors suggesting that the Galaxy Z Flip will be launched from February 14. In terms of price, the device can cost as much as $ 1,400, which would certainly make the device a niche product as opposed to a mainstream device capable of generating meaningful sales on the mainstream market.

Finally, the Galaxy Z Flip is said to be much more durable than the Galaxy Fold. That is certainly encouraging news, but that doesn’t mean too much, considering how thin and vulnerable the Fold was.

