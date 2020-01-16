advertisement

On Wednesday morning, the “tight line” celebrations regained optimism.

The new salmon season has been launched in a traditional style, with ceremonies led by pipers across Perthshire.

Songwriter Dougie Maclean performed the first symbolic cast at the early morning Meikleour Fishings event organized by the Tay District Salmon Fisheries Board and the Perth and Kinross Council near the Kinclaven Bridge.

Dougie MacLean and Perth & Kinross Provost Dennis Melloy prepare whiskey to mark the opening of the season.

Music star Maclean led a song on the shore, with a catchy acoustic rendition of his greatest hit Caledonia.

Last year’s festivities were marred by figures suggesting that 2018 was one of the worst years for salmon catches since the records started.

While the numbers continue to plummet, the board believes it has developed a plan to help rebuild stocks for future generations of fishermen.

The bosses asked the members to put all the salmon they catch back into the water – a decision they noted was not taken lightly.

Speaking at the launch of the new season, President Iain McLaren said, “Recently, the returns of salmon to the Tay have changed, with a notable drop in small fish as the number of the largest class has increased. age of spring salmon at the start of the season. , potentially offering fishermen the chance of a “fish of their life” for less than the cost of a round of golf.

“But with an overall declining number, like most salmon populations in the species’ range in the North Atlantic, we all have a responsibility to maximize the chances of recovery.”

He said: “We have decided to recommend that the fishermen safely bring back all the fish in the coming season, ensuring that as many salmon as possible can continue their journey upstream to spawn the next generation.

“We hope that all fishermen and owners will heed this advice.”

The director of the board, Dr. David Summers, added, “Many of the factors that influence our number of salmon are essentially beyond our control, but we are doing everything in our power to stop these declining stocks and to protect and improve adult and juvenile fish stocks while in freshwater.

“Among other things, we have produced more salmon eggs than ever before – more than 1.1 million – in our unique salmon hatchery, and the increase in juveniles produced in the Garry River, to which flow has not restored to 2017, is extremely encouraging. ”

Meikelour’s opening ceremony began with a procession from the Perth and District Junior Pipe Band, led by pipe major Alistair Duthie.

Fishermen and women are integrated. Wednesday January 15, 2020.

The traditional blessing using a silver single malt quaich from Glenturret was carried out by the Provost of Perth and Kinross Dennis Melloy.

The product from Meikleour on the opening day was donated to the charity Angling for Youth Development.

At the same time, celebrations were held in Kenmore with a riverside procession led by the Vale of Atholl Pipe Band.

