A new rumor describes the plans that Orville inventor Seth MacFarlane had when he and NBC ultimately acquired Star Trek rights.

The rumor came from 4Chan and was subsequently shared by Angry Mr Flibble on Twitter

The rumor begins with MacFarlane having rights to Star Trek by 2022.

It then explains that MacFarlane would discard all current and scheduled Star Trek shows except Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Prodigy. No details are known about Prodigy. The name was registered as a trademark in May 2019, according to Escapist Magazine.

This means that Star Trek: Discovery, the planned animation series Lower Decks, the discovery spin-off Section 31 with Michelle Yeoh and the rumored shows of the Pike and Starfleet Academy will be canceled.

MacFarlane also has extensive plans to revive Star Trek. This includes a new film with William Shatner and Jonathan Frakes. Rumor has it that he has already spoken to him.

4Chan Star Trek: Picard leaks turn out to be true

He also wants Michael Dorn to resume his role as Worf and lead his own series.

It also suggests that Star Trek: Enterprise actor Scott Bakula, who played captain Jonathan Archer, is returning for a limited series.

MacFarlane’s flagship series should have a new crew and be introduced to the enterprise era. MacFarlane would play the captain who “loosely relies on himself”. Rumor has it that the series could be called Star Trek: flagship. And MacFarlane would be willing to keep the show going until he retires.

This rumor seems a bit far-fetched and looks more like a fan wish list. 4Chan rightly predicted the events of the Star Trek: Picard premiere before it aired.

Add to my skepticism that this rumor also goes back to a rumor that MacFarlane and NBC left a Star Trek sales meeting because the price of CBS “was well above Seth’s expectations.”

Rumor has it that The Orville’s Seth MacFarlane and NBC are leaving the Star Trek sales meeting

MacFarlane also described The Orville in 2017 as the only project that inspired him to come to LA. When asked whether the project was a dream project, MacFarlane replied: “You can certainly say of all the projects I’ve worked on since then. I was in Hollywood, that’s what I … Someone asked me, ‘Why did you come to LA? ‘This is really the project that brought me here.

He continued: “This is the one that is close to my heart. It combines science fiction and comedy, two genres that I have a great affection for. And I still have to work in the sci-fi genre. That revived me as a writer. I don’t think I’ve had so much fun writing scripts for years. “

What do you think about this rumor? Do you believe it? What do you think of MacFarlane’s alleged plans?

