advertisement

A new rumor announces the release date for the sequel to Star Wars Rebels.

YouTuber Noah Outlaw revealed on Twitter that the sequel to the Star Wars Rebels series will premiere sometime in November.

The Clone Wars: Season 7 in February.

advertisement

The Mandalorian: Season 2 in October.

Star Wars Rebels sequel in November.

It’s going to be a good year!

– Noah Outlaw (@OutlawNoah) February 4, 2020

Rumor: Disney and Lucasfilm develop sequel to Star Wars Rebels with Ahsoka Tano

Outlaw and his co-host Corey on Channel Kessel Run Transmissions’ YouTube channel announced that a sequel to the Star Wars Rebels series was under development in January.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cTUqKaKuk90 (/ embed)

In their first report, Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren should play the main role.

However, a rumor surfaced on user TheThrowAwayEwok’s StarWarsLeaks subreddit.

See also: Alleged Star Wars Rebels Continued Action Details Leak

While the show was largely focused on Bridger and Thrawn, Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren were asked to find out where Bridger had disappeared after the events of the Star Wars rebels.

The sequel is also expected to introduce some new characters. Thrawn’s niece is expected to play a key role as she is force sensitive and acts as a navigator in the unknown regions for the Chiss Navy.

The last living member of the Rakata Empire is also expected to be introduced. The character is described as “a powerful, force-sensitive warrior who was once a cruel tyrant when the Rakata Empire was at its peak.”

Are you looking for a sequel to Star Wars Rebels?

(Visited 59 times, 59 Visits today)

About the author

advertisement