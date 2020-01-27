advertisement

A restaurant and clothing store may soon open in downtown Hinckley in two empty units for several years.

The old historic Lloyds Bank building at 10 The Borough and an outlet at The Crescent shopping complex that was previously a Select store both have commercial tenants lined up to hire them.

A restaurateur has offered to move into the old Lloyds bank, which was last used as Coral bookmakers and has been vacant since 2009.

Plans are approved for the space to be converted into a restaurant and five apartments.

10 The borough of Hinckley.

The ornate facade of the building has a heavy cornice and an elaborate central door, with its pediment broken by the Lloyds logo of a bounding horse.

Wards Estate Agents takes care of the rental of the property.

The group said in an update on their Facebook page, “It is fantastic to offer an old historic Lloyds Bank building in downtown Hinckley to an exciting restaurateur.

“It’s great to see downtown Hinckley continue to thrive.”

Wards is also in the process of acquiring the former Select unit from The Crescent, which closed in summer 2018, on behalf of a national retailer of clothing and household items.

He said, “It will be a brand new retailer for Hinckley and it will be a great addition to downtown.”

The croissant at Hinckley

Another group that will soon take a unit in the retail complex is the Santhi restaurant, which takes over the former home of the Italian restaurant Rossini, offering a range of Indian and Sri Lankan dishes.

Menu plans including baltis, venison dishes, eggplant stir fry, sweet and creamy dishes, as well as some vegan options.

The Coventry Building Society opened a new branch at The Crescent in late 2019, installing an ATM on the main walkway.

The vacant units in the mall include the former home of the Louisianna Chicken restaurant, which closed in June 2018 just four months after it opened.

It was revealed in August 2019 that Poundland had paid around £ 500,000 for a unit right in front of the new branch of the construction company, since the discount chain left it two and a half years ago.

.

